Footballers who played in two different positions

It is hard enough playing professionally in one position, yet some of the world's finest footballers have managed to master several different roles.

It takes a special talent to excel in more than one position at the highest level, adapting to new skills and still thriving in the same way.

But for some, it is a necessity. Utility players are always useful because, while their place in the team might not be a guarantee, their flexibility puts them at the top of the list when another player is injured, out of form or unavailable.

Here is a look at some of the footballers who have successfully played in more than one position...

32. Daniel Wass

Daniel Wass in action for Celta Vigo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Wass spent seven seasons in Spain between 2015 and 2022 – three years at Celta Vigo and four with Valencia.

The Danish international, who won the Copa del Rey at Valencia in 2019, played in a variety of positions across midfield, at full-back or as a wide forward. Useful.

31. Kevin Grosskreutz

Kevin Grosskreutz in action for Borussia Dortmund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Grosskreutz spent six seasons at Borussia Dortmund between 2009 and 2015 and was a key player, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp and reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grosskreutz, who was capped six times by Germany, was comfortable as a winger or a full-back on both sides. He could also operate in central midfield or in a more attacking role.

30. Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Real Madrid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid as one of the world's best young midfielders, but the Frenchman has also been used extensively as a left-back by Los Blancos.

Camavinga has admitted that he does not particularly enjoy playing in defence – but he is very good at it. And sometimes, needs must.

29. Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saul Niguez prefers playing in central midfield and it was mainly his performances in that position which saw him pick up 19 caps for Spain between 2016 and 2019.

But his flexibility has also made him valuable for club and country and at Atletico Madrid, he has played on both wings and as a full-back under Diego Simeone.

28. Hamit Altintop

Schalke's Halil Altintop is greeted by brother Hamit Altintop ahead of a game against Bayern Munich in September 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A solid performer across four seasons at Bayern Munich, Hamit Altintop also played for Real Madrid and Galatasaray and won 82 caps for Turkey.

Altintop could play all across the midfield and also at right-back, which made him a useful man to have around. He was named in the Team of the Tournament at Euro 2008 and won the Puskas prize in 2010 for a brilliant volley against Kazakhstan.

27. Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin stretches for a ball in a game for Aston Villa against Blackburn Rovers in November 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion Dublin was one of England's best strikers in the 1990s and had memorable spells at Coventry and Aston Villa after he was unable to make much of an impact at Manchester United.

Unusually, Dublin was also a top-class central defender and he would regularly be deployed at the back. He once said that knowing how a striker moved had helped him and claimed that a young Wayne Rooney told him he was the best central defender he had come up against. High praise.

26. Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilcueta celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Manchester City in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cesar Azpilicueta made over 500 appearances for Chelsea in over a decade at Stamford Bridge and won a series of trophies with the Blues – including one Champions League crown, two Europa Leagues and two Premier League titles.

The Spanish defender was comfortable across the back line – operating either as a centre-back or in the full-back positions during his 11-year stay in west London.

25. Neymar

Neymar celebrates scoring at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar's career has perhaps not quite lived up to expectations given his talent and ability – especially since he left Barcelona in 2017.

But the brilliant Brazilian will go down as one the best ever from his country and he has excelled in several different positions throughout his career – as a winger, a false nine or a number 10.

24. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City against Bournemouth in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A huge part of Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola, Bernardo SIlva must go down as one of the club's best-ever signings.

The Portuguese was a right winger at Monaco, but has played in several different roles during his time at City, including central midfield and even as a false nine.

23. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina against France in the 2022 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Di Maria is a classic winger who has scored key goals for Argentina over the years and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Di Maria scored in an Olympic final, a Copa America final and a World Cup final for his country and was Man of the Match as Real Madrid beat Atletico in Lisbon in the 2014 Champions League final, leading Los Blancos to La Décima from a hybrid role between midfield and attack.

22. Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on his knees, celebrating. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne was questioned by pundits following his signing for Manchester City, having been unable to establish himself in a previous spell at Chelsea.

But the Belgian has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in Premier League history and he can operate pretty much anywhere in the final third – as an attacking midfielder, a false nine or even on the wing (where he played in Germany).

21. Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique in action for Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Enrique was one of the finest midfielders of his generation and a key player for both Barcelona and Spain in his best years.

Earlier, he had played for Real Madrid as well, but found his best level at Barça despite being shuffled all around the pitch. At Camp Nou, Luis Enrique was used all over the midfield, in the forward positions and also as a full-back, but he always seemed to play well.

20. Philipp Lahm

Philipp Lahm applauds the Bayern Munich fans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philipp Lahm was once described by Pep Guardiola as "most intelligent player" he had trained and that often shone through in his performances on the pitch.

Lahm was one of the world's best full-backs during his career and could operate on either side. He also excelled as a holding midfielder for the Bavarian giants.

19. Adriano

Adriano Correia in action for Barcelona against Real Sociedad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't spend six seasons at one of the best club sides in history without having something about you. Adriano had talent, but also versatility.

The former Brazil defender could operate in both full-back positions, in central defence, in midfield or on the wings. He made 189 appearances for Barça and won an array of silverware at Camp Nou.

18. David Alaba

David Alaba in action for Real Madrid against Union Berlin in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Alaba has over 100 caps for Austria and spent more than 10 years at Bayern Munich before moving to Real Madrid in 2021.

The Austrian is comfortable playing as a full-back, in central defence or in midfield. He has also featured on the left of midfield and with a powerful shot, he pops up with a goal or two here and there. Top player.

17. Ashley Young

Ashley Young in action for Aston Villa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Premier League winner with Manchester United and an Italian champion at Inter, Ashley Young also had two spells at Aston Villa in a long career and won 39 caps for England.

Mainly a winger, Young also played as a forward for Watford and at Manchester United, in a free role for Villa and later as a full-back or wing-back for the Red Devils.

16. Rodrigo Taddei

Rodrigo Taddei celebrates after scoring for Roma against Atalanta in April 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo Taddei never won an international cap for Brazil, but the midfielder was a key player in nine years at Roma between 2005 and 2014. And hugely versatile.

Taddei played in every position on the pitch during his career apart from centre-back, even going in goal at Palmeiras when the goalkeeper had been sent off.

15. Alessandro Fiorenzi

Alessandro Florenzi in action for Roma. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandro Fiorenzi was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020 and featured as a late substitute as the Azzurri beat England in the final at Wembley in 2021.

Fiorenzi has operated as an attacking wing-back or in central midfield in the past. The former Roma player is also comfortable on the wing or in a creative role in the middle.

14. Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto celebrates Barcelona's win over Atletico Madrid in March 2024. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sergi Roberto has received a lot of criticism from Barcelona fans over the years – but most of his career has been spent playing out of position.

Originally a midfielder, the La Masia graduate has been used mostly as a right-back and occasionally as a wide forward at the Catalan club. He has scored some big goals as well – including the winner in the thrilling comeback against PSG in 2017.

13. James Milner

James Milner looks on during a Champions League group game for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Milner's long career has taken him to Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton – and to all areas of the pitch.

The former England midfielder has played in every single position except centre-back and goalkeeper. Impressive adaptability.

12. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti gestures during a game for Inter against Napoli in April 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Zanetti was far too good to be described as a utility player – but the Inter and Argentina legend could operate in a number of roles.

Left-back, left wing, centre-back, central midfield, right-back, right wing – he could do it all and played in an amazing 858 games for Inter and 145 times for Argentina.

11. Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs in action for Manchester United against Hull City in May 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is virtually impossible to play for as long as Ryan Giggs did without making some serious tweaks to your game – especially if you are an explosive winger.

Giggs naturally lost some of his pace and fitness later in his career, so he became a midfield playmaker towards the end and went on to make a record 963 appearances for the club before retiring at the age of almost 41.

10. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger in action for Bayern Munich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bastian Schweinsteiger began his career as a winger, but later pulled the strings as a central midfielder for Bayern Munich and became one of the best in the world.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, the former Manchester United player improved his defensive game over the years and ended his career as a centre-back for MLS side Chicago Fire.

9. Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos in action for Mexico against Italy in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his short stature, Jorge Campos went on to become one of Mexico's greatest goalkeepers and was also known for his colourful strips which he designed himself.

Campos was also a talented striker and would often go up front when his teams needed a goal, with another keeper subbed on in his place. He wore the number 9 for several of his clubs, and also briefly for Mexico, and played an entire season up front for Pumas.

8. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal for Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney scored hundreds of goals in his career and probably could have had many more – but he has admitted he enjoyed dropping deep and being involved in the play.

Successful as a number 9, playing off an out-and-out striker or in midfield, Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's all-time top scorer and led the England charts too until he was overtaken by Harry Kane.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo started his career as a winger and the Portuguese won his first Ballon d'Or in that role, during his first spell at Manchester United.

Operating from the left as a wide forward at Real Madrid, Ronaldo enjoyed huge success and became more of a penalty-box player as the years went on. He won four Champions League titles at Madrid and scored 450 goals for the club in nine seasons.

6. Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano celebrates a goal for Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Mascherano was considered one of the world's best defensive midfielders in his time at Liverpool, but when he signed for Barcelona in 2010, the Catalans already had an ever better one in Sergio Busquets.

So Pep Guardiola played Mascherano in defence and by the end of his first season, he was starting as a centre-back in the Champions League final. Excelling in his new role, El Jefecito went on to play over 330 games for Barça and won a series of trophies. For Argentina, though, he continued to play in midfield.

5. Lilian Thuram

Juventus defender Lilian Thuram vies for the ball with Bayern Munich forward Roy Makaay in the Champions League in October 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Monaco, Parma and Juventus, Lilian Thuram was one of the best central defenders in world football and he won a string of trophies in an impressive club career.

For France, he played at right-back and was hugely important in the team which won the 1998 World Cup – when he scored his only two goals for Les Bleus in a 2-1 win over Croatia in the semi-finals – and Euro 2000.

4. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Levante in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos started out as a right-back at Sevilla and continued in that role in his early years. In fact, he was Spain's right-back in their Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup wins.

Later, he moved inside for both club and country and became one of the best centre-backs in the world, winning another European Championship with Spain and four Champions League crowns at Real Madrid.

3. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham against Aston Villa in December 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale was a left-back when he signed for Tottenham from Southampton in 2007, but emerged as one of the most exciting talents in world football as a winger for Harry Redknapp's Spurs side in 2010/11.

Bale played on both flanks for Tottenham, and in a free role, and went on to operate in a number of different positions for Wales and Real Madrid in a hugely successful career.

2. Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus in action for Bayern Munich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lothar Matthaus led West Germany to the World Cup in 1990 and won the Golden Ball for the tournament's outstanding player.

An all-action midfielder who drove forward, created chances and scored spectacular goals, Matthaus dropped deeper later in his career to become a top-class sweeper and played until almost 40. He won virtually everything in an amazing career, but missed out twice in the European Cup final in 1987 and 1999.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi started out as a winger, before excelling as a false nine and a number 10 at Barcelona. Latterly, he was more of a creative midfielder, but still scored for fun and won it all in a glorious era.

Oustanding in all of those roles, the Argentine's former coach Pep Guardiola once said that whichever position he played, Messi would be the best. It's probably true.