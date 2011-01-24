Good Day

Barcelona

Once again, not a great deal to say about a game that was over in 94 seconds, when Pedro scored his fifth goal in five consecutive league games. Marca and AS both grumbled that the Canary IslanderÃ¢ÂÂs opening was a Ã¢ÂÂpossibleÃ¢ÂÂ offside, but neither had the trousers to fully claim another refereeing conspiracy in favour for the Catalan club - the same conspiracy perhaps that saw BarÃÂ§a awarded just their second spot-kick in 20 games.

Karim Benzema

Despite the endless stream of childish, uncalled for and downright mean jokes being thrown in the failing FrenchmanÃ¢ÂÂs direction, LLL feels quite sorry for the six million euro a year man. So it was pleasing to see the slightest of smiles stretching across BenzemasÃ¢ÂÂs frowning face on Sunday after he scored the winner against Mallorca in a game that has the Madridista papers panicking a little simply because the opposition played extremely well. LLL would advise that this doesnÃ¢ÂÂt always signify that Madrid were playing especially badly. Other sides are allowed to be good too.

But back onto the topic of Benzema, a second league goal of the striker should see the papers, blog - and naughty old KakÃÂ¡ - leaving him alone for a day or two with the pressure now on Ricardo Carvalho, who now faces the embarrassment of being overtaken by the Frenchman in the scoring charts should Benzema score next weekend.

Michael LaudrupÃ¢ÂÂs Mallorca

A coach with who adopts the rather rare Ã¢ÂÂif weÃ¢ÂÂre going to lose anyway, letÃ¢ÂÂs do it with our trousers pulled up to our nipples and saluting the flagÃ¢ÂÂ approach to games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Santi Cazorla

Like a ninja terrier, on Sunday night, to rob the ball off the Real Sociedad midfield on two occasions and feed it to Giuseppi Rossi for his brace. Villarreal are still without Nilmar but still going strong.

Unai Emery

Not that it would be possible to tell by watching him on the touchline, but the Valencia boss must really be enjoying himself at the moment after a series of late, late winners for his team keeps Valencia in the hunt for Champions League football, next season.

However, the home fans donÃ¢ÂÂt appear to have learned their lessons of recent games by booing Unai and the players at half time when Valencia are not winning, but forgiving all at the end with the three points picked up.

Emery is out of contract at the end of the season, and LLL suggests the arm-flapping manager goes to a club where heÃ¢ÂÂs appreciated a little more.

Espanyol

A side who used to be softer touches than a kitten wearing mittens away from home have now put together two wins on the road in a row with victories over Sevilla and most recently of all, Getafe. And as EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs season reaches even greater heights, so does JosÃÂ© CallejÃÂ³nÃ¢ÂÂs Vanilla Ice wedge. Admirable stuff on both counts.

Luis Fabiano

Transfer window closing in about a week so cue a handily-timed hat-trick from the permanently itchy - but not in a Dani GÃÂ¼iza way - Sevilla striker, Luis Fabiano in a 4-1 win at home to Levante.

Ulloa

The Argentinean striker brought in from second division CastellÃÂ³n over the summer is quite the talk of the town in AlmerÃÂ­a - mainly as there isnÃ¢ÂÂt much else to discuss there - having grabbed his seventh league goal of the season to help beat Osasuna 3-2 with his sixth goal coming against Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw, last weekend.

AlmerÃÂ­aÃ¢ÂÂs first home league victory of the current campaign continues a fine spell for the team with the players having seen off Deportivo in the Copa del Rey, on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that run may be cut violently short this week with the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys.

Sporting

It was force of habit when LLL settled down for Sporting against AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid that lead the blog to believe that the team in red, white and blue aimlessly punting the ball around the pitch werenÃ¢ÂÂt QuiqueÃ¢ÂÂs boys but the Asturian side instead.

Fortunately, one of those punts and some classic Atleti back line dithering gave Sporting a second home win in a row to move them out of the bottom three. Phew.

Zaragoza

Did just enough to beat Levante and Deportivo in the past two games to give Javier AguirreÃ¢ÂÂs side six points from six, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs no evidence to show that they can regularly beat sides who have not paid for a footballer for three years or refuse to field strikers as in the cases of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs recent opposition.

Bad Day

MÃÂ¡laga

A Scouse-like Ã¢ÂÂcalm down, calm downÃ¢ÂÂ seems in order in MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs direction after a clumsy foul from MartÃÂ­n Demichelis (fancy that) and a temper tantrum by Helder Rosario saw the visitors to ValenciaÃ¢ÂÂs Mestalla down to nine men and with Manuel Pellegrini sent to the stands - not something that happens every day, to be fair.

When full time was blown on a wonderfully feisty encounter that ended 4-3 to Valencia thanks to Ariz AdurizÃ¢ÂÂ late effort, MÃÂ¡laga captain, ApoÃÂ±o, had to be Ã¢ÂÂheld backÃ¢ÂÂ - but without needing that much effort to stop him really, in the style of closing time street brawls - from approaching Rubinos PÃÂ©rez and giving him a piece of his tiny, tiny mind.

Ã¢ÂÂDisgrace!Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂHe disrespected us!Ã¢ÂÂ whined the MÃÂ¡laga players after the match with even Manuel Pellegrini claiming that Ã¢ÂÂit was the worst refereeingÃ¢ÂÂ he had seen in his time in the Spanish game.

Sergio Asenjo

Was it failing to come out for a cross properly to gift Valencia their third goal of the game that upset the MÃÂ¡laga goalkeeper so much or being told by referee, Rubinos PÃÂ©rez, that Asenjo didnÃ¢ÂÂt know how to come out for a cross properly that upset the on-loan Atleti man so much?

Levante

Levante coach, Luis GarcÃÂ­a, was missing from the sidelines against Sevilla serving out the first of his two much touchline ban however GarcÃÂ­a was still capable of blasting his players for Ã¢ÂÂinfantile errorsÃ¢ÂÂ that now sees Levante having lost five league games in a row at bottom of the table where LLL expects the Valencia side to stay.

Getafe

Back-to-back defeats for Getafe in the Coliseum over the past two weekends with seven goals conceded. Maybe the club are missing the injured Javier Arizmendi more than LLL thought?

Deportivo

AS reported that Miguel Angel Lotina went for a 5-3-1-1 formation against Zaragoza that was as defensive as a sexist Sky presenter, with the result that the club fired blanks in la Liga for the eleventh time in 20 games.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

As entertainingly pathetic as always. One of the best football poems LLL ever heard referred to the Arsenal trio of Ã¢ÂÂParlour, Morrow, Hillier - have you heard of a midfield sillier.Ã¢ÂÂ

The blog is now trying to come up with something just a catchy with the names Ã¢ÂÂRaÃÂºl GarcÃÂ­a and JuanfranÃ¢ÂÂ thrown in.

