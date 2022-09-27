Greece v Northern Ireland live stream and match preview, Tuesday September 27, 7.45pm

Greece v Northern Ireland live stream and match preview

Looking for a Greece v Northern Ireland live stream? We've got you covered.

Northern Ireland remain at risk of relegation to League D ahead of their visit to Group C2 winners Greece.

Ian Baraclough’s men ended a 14-match winless run in the Nations League by beating Kosovo 2-1 on Saturday to keep their survival hopes alive.

The three points arrived in dramatic fashion, as Josh Magennis headed in an injury-time winner to complete a late turnaround following Gavin Whyte’s 82nd-minute equaliser.

But Greece’s shock 1-0 defeat to Cyprus has left the relegation battle wide open going into the final round of fixtures.

Greece, on 12 points, have already won the group, with second-placed Kosovo sitting on six points.

Northern Ireland have five points, as do Cyprus, but Baraclough's side have a superior goal difference that has kept them off bottom.

To ensure their survival, the Northern Irish must match or better Cyprus’ result against Kosovo.

Petros Mantalos and Georgios Giakoumakis return from suspension for the Greeks.

Northern Ireland are without the injured Stuart Dallas, while Kyle Lafferty was removed from the squad last week amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock about an alleged sectarian remark made in a video.

Form

Greece: LWWWW

Northern Ireland: WDLDL

Referee

Filip Glova of Slovakia will be the referee for Greece v Northern Ireland.

Stadium

Greece v Northern Ireland will be played at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens.

Other games

Kosovo v Cyprus is on at the same time on Tuesday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group C2.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday September 27 and it is being shown on FreeSport in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.