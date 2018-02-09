Harry Winks dislikes snakes, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan – and the thought of being buried alive

Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks turned 22 this month and he can strike one lifelong goal off his bucket list: facing the challenge of 24 rapid questions from FourFourTwo in a bowling alley.

The boy Winks didn’t fold under the pressure, revealing his childhood heroes to be Steven Gerrard, Roger Federer and, well, Ross Geller from Friends. We were with you up to the Fed Express, Harry – but we’re more Joey or Rachel people here at FFT.

He also revealed his biggest fear. “Buried alive… Is that a bit too intense for FourFourTwo?” he says with a chuckle, before doubling down with and adding snakes into the mix. “Buried alive with snakes; that’s my biggest fear.”

Speaking of snakes, Winks also reveals which celebrity Gooner would be his nightmare lift companion. Check out the full interview in the video below.

