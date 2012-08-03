Iker Casillas squares up to UFC fighter in LA

Real Madrid's players are currently in Los Angeles as part of the club's pre-season preparations. During a trip to UCLA, they bumped into a 6ft4 Brazilian mixed martial artist, so naturally goalkeeper Iker Casillas engaged in a spot of sparring, while Cristiano Ronaldo happily showed off his muscles.

The brute in question is Fabricio Werdum, nicknamed Vai Cavalo (or 'Go Horse'....nope, no idea) and currently ranked 4th in the world. Good luck, lads...



