La Preview: Florentino flirts with Falcao as Betis boss gets a battering

SATURDAY

Getafe (7th) v Osasuna (16th) Ã¢ÂÂ 16.00 (all kick-offs local Spanish time)

Another tough gig for GetafeÃ¢ÂÂs marketing bod will be trying to get the crowds packed into the Coliseum at the beginning of 2013 for the sideÃ¢ÂÂs last 16, second-leg Copa del Rey clash against AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid. Getafe contrived to lose 3-0 at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n on Wednesday, with forlorn midfielder Juan RodrÃÂ­guez admitting that Ã¢ÂÂeveryone is angry at the result.Ã¢ÂÂ

Still, the job of tempting fans into the ground was made a tad easier this week with news that the clubÃ¢ÂÂs season ticket holder numbers had grown by 800 to 6,500, with passes to the second half of the campaign costing just Ã¢ÂÂ¬80 for existing members. Which sounds an excellent deal, quite frankly.

Mallorca (17th) v Athletic Bilbao (14th) Ã¢ÂÂ 18.00

With Athletic out in the previous round of the Copa del Rey and Mallorca pretty much out in the current one after WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs awful 5-0 home defeat to Sevilla, it'll be a fairly sombre affair on Saturday in the Balearics for what could become the final match for JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s Ã¢ÂÂ against the last Spanish team Ã¢ÂÂJokinÃ¢ÂÂ managed.

The coaches' reaction to their respective mid-week setbacks ranged from the predictable with Marcelo Bielsa admitting that the knock-out to lower league Eibar was Ã¢ÂÂunjustifiableÃ¢ÂÂ to the wonderfully barking mad with CaparrÃÂ³s insisting that, Ã¢ÂÂif you knock me down seven times, IÃ¢ÂÂll get up eight times, and if you knock me down eight times, IÃ¢ÂÂll get up nine times, youÃ¢ÂÂre going to have to kill me.Ã¢ÂÂ

Granada (18th) v Real Sociedad (9th) Ã¢ÂÂ 20.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been 377 minutes since Granada scored a league goal, but that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt prevented the club from pleading with fans to come to the stadium for SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs game to watch their players spending 90 minutes shooting high and wide. A video on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs website implores locals to the game, perhaps to watch the sacking of Granada boss Juan Antonio Anquela if the result isnÃ¢ÂÂt a good one.

Sevilla (11th) v MÃÂ¡laga (4th) Ã¢ÂÂ 22.00

Michel the Manager bought himself a little bit more credit after a torrid time in la Liga with the 5-0 thrashing of Mallorca on Wednesday night, revealing the Ã¢ÂÂhidden faceÃ¢ÂÂ of the team Ã¢ÂÂthat sometimes appears.Ã¢ÂÂ Nevertheless, Michel had been backed quite forcibly even before the game by JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido: Ã¢ÂÂWe question the results but absolutely not the coach. He has the absolute confidence of the board and the sporting leadership,Ã¢ÂÂ parped the president. MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs own first round last 16 clash will take place next Tuesday against Eibar.

SUNDAY

Zaragoza (12th) v Levante (6th) Ã¢ÂÂ 12.00

Hello again! These two teams are having some kind of footballing Ã¢ÂÂcome dine with meÃ¢ÂÂ experience this week. On Thursday, Zaragoza travelled to LevanteÃ¢ÂÂs house in the Copa del Rey and had a fine time all round with a 1-0 win. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂve done half the job against a great team,Ã¢ÂÂ said happy Zaragoza gaffer Manolo JimÃÂ©nez. ItÃ¢ÂÂs ZaragozaÃ¢ÂÂs turn to host Levante on Sunday and come up with something tasty for their visitors, who will be returning in January for the second leg of the cup game.

Valencia (10th) v Rayo Vallecano (13th) Ã¢ÂÂ 17.00

Empty stands are not a rare sight in la Liga these days, with Marca reporting that only two matches Ã¢ÂÂ the Madrid derby and El ClÃÂ¡sico Ã¢ÂÂ have sold out this season. An empty end at Rayo was a tad unusual on Monday though, as it was the home of the Bukaneros, the clubÃ¢ÂÂs wonderfully fanatical Ultras.

However, the supporters had decided to leave that end vacant during the Zaragoza clash as a protest at the kick-off time, the fifth that Rayo had suffered on that day this season. Ã¢ÂÂPeople who do this are harming us. They think we are idiots,Ã¢ÂÂ fumed Rayo manager Paco JÃÂ©mez. Ã¢ÂÂThese Monday nights are killing us, we need people behind us.Ã¢ÂÂ

Real Madrid (3rd) v Espanyol (19th) Ã¢ÂÂ 19.00

JosÃÂ© Mourinho reappeared on Wednesday night after seven days of Karanka-world and the grumble after the defeat at Celta Vigo focused on one particular player. Discussing the decision to leave Alvaro Morata out of the matchday squad, the Portuguese pointed out that the young forward Ã¢ÂÂhad more ambition than one player who didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to play this match, in the cold and rain.Ã¢ÂÂ

Normally, Karim Benzema is the footballer who feels MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs wrath when effort is lacking Ã¢ÂÂ but this time the focus is on Angel di MarÃÂ­a who was hauled off at half-time, a move that has FridayÃ¢ÂÂs AS fretting about the footballerÃ¢ÂÂs form.

Barcelona (1st) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (2nd) Ã¢ÂÂ 21.00

It was fun and japes at the 2012 AS awards this week, with Florentino PÃÂ©rez in attendance and enthusiastically greeting Falcao after the striker's five-goal performance against Deportivo. The Madrid president joked during din-dins that he needed a serviette, referring to the secretive method that saw Zidane signed. Cheerless Diego Simeone killed all the fun though when asked about the incident by stating simply that Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt see it.Ã¢ÂÂ Boo.

MONDAY

Deportivo (20th) v Valladolid (8th) Ã¢ÂÂ 20.00

In many ways, it makes perfect sense. Pretty much everyone in Spain is complaining about Monday night football on the grounds that fans would prefer to watch their matches during times when they are not rushing from work, looking after children or supposedly going to sleep.

The response from the TV companies and Spanish League has been to take heed of such moans, and punish them by sticking two matches on Monday night. Anyway, this game could see the end of the reign of JosÃÂ© Luis Oltra if bottom-of-the-table Deportivo donÃ¢ÂÂt dispose of Valladolid. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a final,Ã¢ÂÂ admits Depor keeper Daniel Aranzubia.

Celta Vigo (15th) v Betis (5th) Ã¢ÂÂ 21.30

Ouch. Jonathan Pereira wasnÃ¢ÂÂt very pleasant to Betis boss Pepe Mel after being loaned out to Villarreal this week, in what the player feels is a scapegoating after the 5-0 defeat to Sevilla. Ã¢ÂÂHe decided to sell me as the bad guy to win applause, as from that moment, everything was difficult for him. I wasnÃ¢ÂÂt expecting nor looking for a way out but as I said heÃ¢ÂÂs the manager, heÃ¢ÂÂs the one who wants to be the big boss rather than support his players.Ã¢ÂÂ

