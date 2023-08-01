Lincoln City season preview 2023/24: Is a play-off push realistic?

The Lincoln City season preview 2023/24 is quietly optimistic, though it does rely on multiple things falling perfectly into place.

The underdog specialists go into this season with solid foundations, but must find a way to break sides down.

Yet if Ethan Erhahon and Ben House perform as hoped, and if Lukas Jensen can adequately replace the excellent Carl Rushworth in goal, a top-six tilt could be on the cards for Lincoln City in League One.

Lincoln City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Gary Hutchinson (@Staceywestblog)

Last season was very promising. We had our highs and lows – a decent League Cup run was offset by not winning in the league for two months or so – but Mark Kennedy’s first season was a success overall. We were tough to beat and attacked well at times.

The big talking point is still Ethan Erhahon, after his arrival in January. He was a significant purchase and he started very well indeed. If he maintains his form, we’ve got a future Premier League player on our hands.

Our key player will be Erhahon or Ben House – our leading man, when only 18 months ago he was playing National League football for Eastleigh. If he gets the service, House will score 15 goals from open play this season.

The active player I’d love to have back is Harry Toffolo, who’d love our 3-4-3 system. He’s a top lad, to boot.

Look out for youth product Freddie Draper, now back from his loan with Drogheda in Ireland. He struck seven goals and three assists in his final 10 games and was back for pre-season.

I’m least looking forward to playing Bolton. They’re like a Steve Evans side – aggressive, dirty off the ball and masters of the dark arts – but they’re also one of the division’s best teams.

The opposition player I’d love here is Mark Helm from Burton. It’s one out of left field, but I really like him – he’s comfortable on the ball, adventurous, and looks like he’ll only accrue value. Burton have a decent eye for players.

Fans think our owner is the best we’ve ever had. Clive Nates’ tenure as chairman has seen us go from strength to strength. If I came home to find he’d broken into my house and drunk all of my beer, I’d offer to crawl on my hands and knees to the shop eight miles away to buy him some more.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is upbeat. Finishing 11th earned Kennedy some credit and there’s no smoke and mirrors with him: if he tried something and it didn’t work, he admits it.

If he left, he should be replaced by Chris Laming, my podcast co-host. He just took Wragby’s Sunday League side to the Jock Mitchell Trophy final and won, so why not?

We’ll finish 12th.

