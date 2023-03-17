Champions League, Europa League draw and Europa Conference League as it happened: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham learn opponents

Refresh

Welcome to our liveblog, where we'll be guiding you through today's draws for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League!

Premier League leaders Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League to Sporting last night – in part thanks to a wonderful long-range Pedro Gonçalves goal – but there's still a bit of domestic interest in each of the competitions. Chelsea and Manchester City, the two finalists from 2021, are in the pot for the Champions League, 2017 Europa League winners Manchester United are still in that competition, and West Ham fly the flag in the Europa Conference League.

The semi-finals of the Champions League will be drawn at the same time as the quarters – don't worry, we'll remind you later. “For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled,” UEFA states. “The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. “The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings. There will then be a third draw to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.” We’re sure it’ll make more sense when they actually do it.

In case you missed last night's goal – and hell, even if you didn't! – here's the moment we all lost our heads: The worth of goals like this can be measured by how much effort the keeper puts in to save it pic.twitter.com/cnU9PWNNxhMarch 17, 2023 See more

This is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Back then, it was AC Milan, Inter Milan and… Juventus. Whatever happened to them?

This is the part of the draw where country protection is removed – meaning teams from the same country can face one another. Here’s the complete list of when English sides have faced each other in the competition… 1979: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest 2004: Arsenal vs Chelsea 2005: Chelsea vs Liverpool 2006: Chelsea vs Liverpool 2007: Chelsea vs Liverpool 2008: Arsenal vs Liverpool 2008: Chelsea vs Liverpool 2008: Chelsea vs Manchester United 2009: Chelsea vs Liverpool 2009: Arsenal vs Manchester United 2011: Chelsea vs Manchester United 2018: Liverpool vs Manchester City 2019: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 2019: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 2021: Chelsea vs Manchester City

AC Milan (seven-time winners) and Inter (three-time winners) are both in the draw today. But UEFA have ensured that the two Italian rivals can’t play at home within 24 hours of each other. Paragraph 23.02 of the competition regulations states that should both Milan sides be drawn with the same sequence – so basically, should both of them be given their first leg at home or both be given their second leg at home – AC Milan, as the reigning Italian champions, will have priority. Inter’s game will be reversed. They can still play each other, though, so FourFourTwo’s hoping we see a repeat of when they met in 2005. That tie gave us some of the most iconic football images ever: (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The clubs remaining in the Champions League have a whopping 34 Champions League titles between them… and Real Madrid have almost half of those, with 14 of ‘em in the Bernabeu trophy cabinet. Milan have seven, Bayern six and Inter three, while Chelsea and Benfica have two a-piece.

Benfica are back in the quarters – and looking to battle far more than just the present day in Europe. Back in 1962, Benfica coach Bela Guttmann went to his employers to ask for a modest pay rise. He had reason to – he’d won them two European Cups, back-to-back. But the Benfica bosses refused. Guttmann was furious, declaring, “Not in a hundred years from now will Benfica ever be European champions again.” He was right. Benfica lost the final of the European Cup in 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988 and 1990 – club legend Eusebio even visited Guttmann’s grave in 1990, begging for the curse to be lifted – and they even lost UEFA Cup/Europa League finals in 1983, 2013 and 2014. Will the Eagles ever win the competition again?

Two English teams left in the Champions League – and the two have previous in this very competition. But then you don’t need FFT to remind you that the last time these two sides met was the 2021 final in Porto. The showpiece was moved there from Istanbul, due to COVID concerns. Chelsea, of course, won 1-0, thanks to a Kai Havertz strike.

Pep Guardiola’s record in the Champions League since leaving Barcelona is an interesting one… 2014: Semi-finals (Bayern) 2015: Semi-finals (Bayern) 2016: Semi-finals (Bayern) 2017: Last-16 (Manchester City) 2018: Quarter-finals (Manchester City) 2019: Quarter-finals (Manchester City) 2020: Quarter-finals (Manchester City) 2021: Runners-up (Manchester City) 2022: Semi-finals (Manchester City) Is this finally the year he does it again?

Guardiola last won the Champions League in 2011. For context on how long ago that was, he was sandwiched between Jose Mourinho (2010) and Roberto Di Matteo (2012).

Pedro Pinto is presenting today’s draws. Pinto is a Portuguese-American journalist who’s worked for CNN in the past and he’s been Chief of Press at UEFA for 10 years, now.

Pinto kicks things off by mentioning Erling Haaland's five-goal haul this week. Haaland is the top scorer in this season’s competition with 10 goals in six games. That’s 2.24 a game: one every 40 minutes. The Norwegian now has more goals than games in the Champions League for every club he’s ever played for: Eight goals in six for Red Bull Salzburg 15 goals in 13 games for Borussia Dortmund 10 goals in six games for Manchester City Machine.

A little into video on the host city for the final. Istanbul is hosting the final – and the Turkish city has waited a while for this one. The 2020 final was supposed to take place in Istanbul – but the UEFA Executive Committee moved the showpiece to Lisbon as part of a ‘final-eight tournament’ of single-match knockout ties in the city. Thanks, COVID-19. A year later, the final hosts were shifted back a year, with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul planning to host the 2021 final… but COVID lingered and again, it went to Portugal – this time, Porto. UEFA chose to shift the hosts back a year once more. 2022’s final was meant to be played in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but because of political tension, that one went to Paris. Istanbul has only ever held one final: yes, that one, in 2005.

As they run through the eight teams, let's touch on a couple. There are two quarter-finalists in this season’s Champions League who have never touched the trophy before – and this year might be their best-ever chance. Napoli are flying in Serie A, 18 points clear of Inter at the top of the tree. They might have wrapped up the league by the time the semi-finals are played and have won seven out of eight games in the competition so far. The one they lost? A dead rubber to Liverpool in the groups. Manchester City, meanwhile, are on fire, too, having hit RB Leipzig for seven in the Round of 16. With Erling Haaland in tow, they’re unbeaten in European competition… though they’ve drawn three of their seven matches so far.

As ever, Deputy General Secretary of UEFA, Giorgio Marchetti is assisting with today’s draws. Marchetti was previously Director of Competitions at UEFA, responsible for all youth and professional club and national competitions. He looks a bit like Claudio Ranieri's straight-laced brother.

Marchetti introduces Hamit Altintop to the stage, Altintop is an ambassador for the 2023 Champions League final, as a former Turkey international and general all-round legend of the game. Big Hamit never won the trophy, coming as a runner-up in 2010 with Bayern to Jose Mourinho’s Inter – but here’s an absolute corker from his back-catalogue… only the second-ever Puskas Award-winning goal, by the way. 2010: Hamit Altintop 🇹🇷⚽️ Turkey vs Kazakhstanpic.twitter.com/e5nq7zROrlJune 28, 2022 See more

Oh, we've got a treat lined up. Patrick Kluivert is taking to the stage. The former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle United striker became the youngest player to score in a final back in 1995.

Franco Baresi is in the crowd, here. This is what we missed in lockdown: an absolutely obscene cast list in the room!

We're about to begin. So how does this work? “Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled,” according to UEFA. “The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.”

Giorgio Marchetti has just reminded us that any team can meet any team. Exciting stuff. Any minute now…

The Champions League quarter-finalists in full… Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 Benfica 🇵🇹 Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Inter Milan 🇮🇹 Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 AC Milan 🇮🇹 Napoli 🇮🇹 Real Madrid 🇪🇸

First out of the bowl… Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Next out… Inter Milan

Inter vs Benfica

And now… Manchester City

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Which leaves us with an all-Italian clash…

AC Milan vs Napoli

Inter Milan's tie against Benfica has been reversed

The draw: Real Madrid 🇪🇸 vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Benfica 🇵🇹 vs Inter Milan 🇮🇹 Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 AC Milan 🇮🇹 vs Napoli 🇮🇹

There will be no all-English final. The winners of Chelsea and Real Madrid will play City or Bayern. The winners of Inter and Benfica will play the winners of Napoli and Milan.

A reminder of the Champions League dates for your diary. April 11/12: Quarter-final first legs April 18/19: Quarter-final second legs May 9/10: Semi-final first legs May 16/17: Semi-final second legs June 10: The Champions League final

Some huge ties for the next round of the competition – but perhaps no bigger than Pep Guardiola returning to Munich. Guardiola was Bayern manager for three seasons after leaving Barcelona and taking a sabbatical in 2013. The Spaniard took Die Roten to three successive semis – and now he's looking to prevent them from making another. There are players in his squad that will know this Bayern side well, of course. Erling Haaland terrorised the Bundesliga in his Dortmund spell, while Ilkay Gundogan was a Der Klassiker veteran when he played for BVB. Manuel Akanji was a Dortmund player up until last season. And then there's the return of Leroy Sane, sold to Bayern a few seasons back from City.

Real Madrid facing Chelsea feels like a wholly different clash to the one last season, where Thomas Tuchel was still in charge of the Blues. Chelsea took Real all the way, in the end, coming agonisingly close to dispatching of the eventual champions. This time around, the task is a hell of a lot more difficult. Graham Potter has come under significant pressure in the job and his future may be judged on how his side performs against the holders of his competition. There will be a return to Stamford Bridge, however, for Antonio Rudiger, who departed west London last summer on a free transfer to go to the Bernabeu.

Those Chelsea goal struggles in full… Three goals: Raheem Sterling

Two goals: Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (the latter isn’t registered for the knockouts)

One goal: Jorginho (now at Arsenal), Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana and Reece James Erling Haaland has one more goal in the Champions League than Graham Potter’s current squad have managed for the Blues this season.

Nice of Patrick Kluivert to turn up to the draw on St. Patrick's Day, by the way. He's probably very busy today.

There is still hope for an all-Italian semi-final of the Champions League. Last year's Scudetto winners AC Milan will face off against this year's – barring a miracle – Napoli, who are 18 points clear at the top of the table. Perhaps they can give them a guard of honour before this one kicks off? Inter Milan, meanwhile, will play Benfica, who are flying high in Portugal and seemingly unfazed whatsoever by having their top talents picked off by just about everyone. Enzo Fernandez has left midseason, Darwin Nunez just before the campaign began – and it looks like the likes of Antonio Silva could be off this summer. These teams are all on one side of the draw. We have a 75% chance of seeing a Serie A side in the final of the Champions League for the first time since Juventus got there in 2017.

Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the Champions League this season… but HOW does he score so many goals? It's simple, really. Here's FFT's Adam Cleary to explain in a little more depth exactly how the big Norwegian has been netting for fun this season in the Champions League and beyond.

So who has the harder draw out of Manchester City and Chelsea? Manchester City draw Bayern MunichChelsea draw Real MadridBut who has the tougher tie? 🤔March 17, 2023 See more Vote now!

The Europa League draw starts at 12pm, by the way.

Want some more trivia? Course you do. The only club to have won the Champions League in the 21st Century, after never winning it in the 20th Century… are Chelsea. There’s a fact for you.

Do you remember previous quarter-finalists? Take our quiz! 54 teams to name in 10 minutes… go!

Interestingly, AC Milan and Napoli face off in Serie A on April 2. That's less than a fortnight before the clash in the Champions League – and it could tell us a lot about how the quarter-final will pan out. Napoli beat I Rossoneri earlier on this season, 2-1.

We're 10 minutes from the Europa League draw – let's focus on that…

This season, the Europa League final takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while the Europa Conference League final is in Prague, Czech Republic. Both finals are a complete first: neither city has ever hosted a major European final before.

We're focusing on just the one English side in the Europa draw – but Manchester United are one of only a handful of clubs to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup. The Red Devils were, in fact, the first English side to lift the European Cup all the way back in 1968. They’ve since done it in 1999 and 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson – but Fergie’s first European crown came in 1991, when he won the Cup Winners’ Cup, beating Barcelona in the final. Is beating Barça a good omen for the Europa League this year? United won the trophy in 2017 under Jose Mourinho and were beaten in the 2021 final at the hands of Villarreal.

Arsenal’s exit last night means that the neutrals are missing out on a hell of a tie… imagine if the Gunners had drawn Manchester United today? The pair have only faced one another once before in European competition. That came in 2009, when they met in the semi-finals of the Champions League – and United came out on top. The Red Devils won 3-1 in the second leg at Highbury, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. Whatever happened to him?

Arsenal are out – but the Internet has a new son. This lad became a meme last night. We salute you, sir. This guy had no idea when he set off for the tube today that he was about to become a global meme pic.twitter.com/JkdgAtWDeIMarch 16, 2023 See more

Five minutes till the draw begins. Are Sevilla the favourites for the Europa League, based on history alone? Probably. The Spaniards have won more of the trophy than anyone else – that’s six, by the way, winning three in a row with Unai Emery before Julen Lopetegui won it in 2020 with them. Now, both Basque bosses are in the West Midlands, weirdly. Oddly though, their record in the Champions League compared to the Europa is night and day. Sevilla have won three times more games in the Europa League and have only ever been as far as the quarter-finals in Europe’s premier competition. They even got knocked out of the UCL by Leicester City one year. Odd, eh?

Jose Mourinho is looking to win his sixth European trophy with Roma this season – and is midway through a unique quest. The Special One won the UEFA Cup in 2003 with Porto, going one better a year later by winning the Champions League with the Portuguese side. In 2010, he’d lift Old Big Ears once more with Inter Milan, before winning the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017. Last season, he completed his set with the inaugural Europa Conference League. Winning the Europa League this year would be impressive… setting him up perfectly for another Champions League win next season. No manager has ever done the three tournaments in a row, obviously – and it feels straight out of Football Manager. If anyone can…

Juventus’s best chance of getting into Europe next season is probably through winning the Europa League. The Old Lady were docked points earlier on this season, finding themselves down in seventh – 10 points off AC Milan in fourth. Of course, there was no guarantee that they’d have got into the Champions League anyway, given how competitive Italian football is this season for those places.

Your Europa League sides… (Image credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 Sevilla 🇪🇸 Juventus 🇮🇹 Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 Sporting 🇵🇹 Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Roma 🇮🇹 Feyenoord 🇳🇱

We're back with the ever-so-suave Pedro Pinto. Take it away…

We're heading to Budapest for the Europa League final, this year. Get George Ezra on your playlist, United fans. (Image credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The dream is over for Union, of course – but not Union. In the Union derby last night, Saint-Gilloise beat Berlin to advance to the quarters of the Europa League. Brighton fans will be well aware of the Belgian outfit, who are also chiefed by the Seagulls’ owner, Tony Bloom. USG are going to be difficult for anyone to face in this competition.

Giorgio Marchetti is back on stage.

Zoltan Gera, formerly of Fulham, West Brom and Ferencvaros, is stepping up to help with the draw.

A reminder that this is a completely open draw. Anyone can draw anyone.

We're ready – a reminder of the teams involved… Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 Sevilla 🇪🇸 Juventus 🇮🇹 Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 Sporting 🇵🇹 Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Roma 🇮🇹 Feyenoord 🇳🇱

First out of the bowl… Manchester United

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Manchester United are going back to Seville, after facing Real Betis in the last round.

Now, Juventus.

Juventus vs Sporting

Bayer Leverkusen out next.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Finally… Feyenoord vs Roma

The draw in full: Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Sevilla 🇪🇸 Juventus 🇮🇹 vs Sporting 🇵🇹 Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs Roma 🇮🇹

The winner of Juventus and Sporting will play in the semi-final against the winner of Manchester United and Sevilla. Oh boy.

That means that the winner of Feyenoord and Roma will play the winner of Union Saint-Gilloise and Bayer Leverkusen.

The draw again: Juventus 🇮🇹 vs Sporting 🇵🇹 Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Sevilla 🇪🇸 Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs Roma 🇮🇹

A reminder of the Europa League dates for your diary. April 13: Quarter-final first legs

April 20: Quarter-final second legs

May 11: Semi-final first legs

May 18: Semi-final second legs

May 31: The Europa League final

That's the draw complete for the Europa League, as Pedro Pinto says farewell until 1pm!

A massive draw for Manchester United, who have already had to face three Spanish teams in this season's Europa League. The Red Devils finished second in their group to Real Sociedad, who were last night dispatched out of the competition by Roma. The play-off then brought Barcelona into the competition, who United beat over two legs, before this week's tie against Real Betis. United have never beaten Sevilla. They were knocked out of the Europa League to the serial champions in 2020 in lockdown when the Spaniards beat Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men behind closed doors in Germany en route to their sixth title. Prior to that, Jose Mourinho faced Sevilla in 2018 in the Champions League… and United drew the first leg before losing the second at Old Trafford.

Juventus or Sporting will await Manchester United if they can overcome Sevilla for a first time. The Old Lady are struggling in Serie A right now, off the pace of the top four after having points deducted this season. Still, they're potentially five games away from the Champions League if they play their cards right. It won't be easy, though. Ruben Amorim's Sporting have been impressive this season in Europe, unlucky to be dumped out of the Champions League group stage before battling strongly against Arsenal. If they face United in the next round, it'll be their third trip to England this season, having beaten the Gunners and played Tottenham this season, too.

Feyenoord vs Roma is another interesting clash of the Europa League quarter-finals – especially as it sees a rematch of the Europa Conference League final of last year. The goalscorer of that night, Nicolo Zaniolo is no longer in the Eternal City but Jose Mourinho will be drawing upon all that football 'eritage to try and drag his Roma side past another tough test. In the opposite dugout, the highly-rated Arne Slot will be hoping that as his team are a year older and wiser, they can avenge Roma. A 7-1 victory last night over Shakhtar will certainly send a warning sign.

Our last tie sees Union Saint-Gilloise face off against Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen are previous winners of this competition and Xabi Alonso's team will be hoping that German sides can win this trophy for a second successive season. The Bundesliga club have some of Europe's most coveted stars in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Chelsea loanee, Callum Hudson-Odoi… can they go all the way? Standing in their way, Union Saint-Gilloise are the unfancied side of the competition. This is their debut – and in dispatching of Union Berlin in the last round of the tournament, they'll be hoping to defeat a second German team in a row. Roma or Feyenoord awaits the winner.

Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Real Betis… now Sevilla for Manchester United in this season's Europa League. (Image credit: Peep Show)

Let's turn to the Europa Conference League, now. Manchester United fans may have one eye on how Nice do in this season’s Europa Conference League. The French side are owned by Jim Radcliffe, lifelong Red Devil and prospective owner of United, should his bid be accepted. Nice got here by smashing Sheriff Tiraspol.

A good omen (sort of) for West Ham United: no team has ever won the Europa Conference League and been relegated (obviously). However, it’s 30 years since Marseille won the Champions League and were relegated. Of course, that was due to a match-fixing scandal – so it’s a little different to West Ham’s current struggles in the Premier League.

West Ham United are one of the form teams in European competition this season: they’ve won every single game so far in the Europa Conference League. No one will want to draw them. Now if they can only take that form into their domestic season…

Another big favourite for the Europa Conference League this time around were Villarreal. They began the season perhaps as the biggest favourite for the tournament. The Yellow Submarine reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and won the Europa League the season before that. That was back when they had Unai Emery at the helm, though, going a long way to explaining their success on the continent. Now, they have Quique Setien, whose most famous moment in Europe was being Barcelona manager when they were smashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in lockdown, 2020.

Players who will face former clubs in European quarter-finals (so far): Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, formerly of Chelsea)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, formerly of Chelsea)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich, formerly of Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich, on loan from Manchester City)

Alex Telles (Sevilla, on loan from Manchester United)

Anthony Martial (Manchester Untied, formerly on loan at Sevilla)

Rick Karsdorp (Roma, formerly of Feyenoord)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma, formerly of Feyenoord)

The Europa Conference League draw should be starting any minute…

We're back at the House of European Football in Nyom, Switzerland, as Pedro Pinto is about to present the final draw of the day.

The Europa Conference League quarter-finalists in full West Ham United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Fiorentina 🇮🇹

AZ 🇳🇱

Lech Poznan 🇵🇱

Basel 🇨🇭

Nice 🇫🇷

Anderlecht 🇧🇪

Gent 🇧🇪

Giorgio Marchetti is back on stage for a third time.

Interestingly, Marchetti references the "concerns" that some had about this competition when it was unveiled. Not like a major footballing governing body to have any kind of self-awareness…

Here to assist the draw, one of Czech Republic's greatest-ever… Liverpool legend, UEFA Cup winner in 2001 and Champions League winner in 2005, Vladimir Smicer.

West Ham, as Smicer mentions, have two Czech players. Good omen for getting to Prague.

The draw is about to start! Marchetti tells us this is an open draw: anyone can play anyone.

The Europa Conference League quarter-finalists in full, one more time. West Ham United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Fiorentina 🇮🇹

AZ 🇳🇱

Lech Poznan 🇵🇱

Basel 🇨🇭

Nice 🇫🇷

Anderlecht 🇧🇪

Gent 🇧🇪

First out of the bowl, Smicer pulls… Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

Gent, now.

Gent vs West Ham United

Next up… AZ Alkmaar

AZ vs Anderlecht

Basel vs Nice is the last game.

The draw in full: Lech Poznan 🇵🇱 vs Fiorentina 🇮🇹 Gent 🇧🇪 vs West Ham United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs AZ 🇳🇱 Basel 🇨🇭 vs Nice 🇫🇷

Now to draw the semis…

Lech Poznan or Fiorentina will play Basel or Nice in the first semi-final.

A reminder of the Europa Conference League dates for your diary. April 13: Quarter-final first legs

April 20: Quarter-final second legs

May 11: Semi-final first legs

May 18: Semi-final second legs

June 7: The Europa Conference League final

Now, West Ham United know what they have to do to win the Europa Conference League. The Irons will face Gent in the next round of the competition, before one of AZ and Anderlecht, should they win their quarter-final. In the final, one of Lech Poznan, Fiorentina, Basel or Nice awaits. Happy with that, Hammers?

For West Ham, the first leg of the Conference quarter will be played on April 13 – that comes between a trip away to Fulham (April 8), before they host Arsenal (April 16) on the Sunday after. The second leg comes the Thursday (April 20) after that Arsenal clash. The following Sunday (April 22), comes a crunch game against Bournemouth. Will the Hammers' Premier League survival be decided either side of European fixtures?

Which game are you looking forward to most in Europe this season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's Graham Potter on how the rest of the season should look for Chelsea… Graham Potter: “We’ll try and beat Everton, then we’ll take the draw, and then we’ll try and win the f*****g #UCL.”[via @DremGetsTickets] pic.twitter.com/oOvHVUh0X7March 16, 2023 See more

Here's a throwback to a famous Manchester City tie against Bayern to wet the appetite… Throwing back to @aguerosergiokun's hat-trick against Bayern in 2014! 🌟⏮️ pic.twitter.com/3b7lJActouMarch 17, 2023 See more

Manchester City will be seeing a particularly familiar face in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season. (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Joao Cancelo is eligible to play against City, despite being on loan.

Chelsea will face Real Madrid for the third season in a row, by the way – and they have a good record. The Blues beat Real 3-2 in the Bernabeu last term, though it wasn't enough to overturn the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge. The season before, Chelsea beat Real Madrid on aggregate in the semi-finals en route to the final. In 1998, the west Londoners beat Los Blancos in the Super Cup. Before that, they beat them in the 1971 Cup Winners Cup.

There's only one potential final in Europe this season between two clubs of the same nation. That would be if Juventus and Roma manage to get to the final. Perhaps a repeat of… this? Jose Mourinho has got the Juventus fans and players rattled at full time! 😬🤬 He's enjoyed that one A LOT! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Gcmuyd3sDoNovember 7, 2018 See more

Potential previous finals that we could still see in the Champions League: Real Madrid vs AC Milan (1958)

Real Madrid vs Benfica (1962)

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (1964)

Inter Milan vs Bayern (2010)

OK, Chelsea fans don't need reminding of this, do they? Even if Chelsea miraculously beats Real Madrid, they have to face one of Bayern Munich or Man City 😢 pic.twitter.com/dJJDRlB7DfMarch 17, 2023 See more

Pep Guardiola has won 18 trophies with Manchester City and Bayern Munich combined… (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images) …but no Champions League title with either.

The man who advertises crisps knows "tasty". Manchester City v Bayern Munich will be very tasty.March 17, 2023 See more