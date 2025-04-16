The UEFA Champions League trophy on display at Wembley ahead of the 2024 final

The Champions League.

There's no greater club football competition. Europe's best sides locking horns and ultimately the best of the best coming out on top.

However, how much attention do you pay to it? This quiz will put your knowledge of the competition to the test...

The final eight is where the teams step forward and show themselves to be a real contender for the trophy.

Our question to you is can you name every team to compete in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?

12 minutes, 248 teams. Some you won't need reminding of, and some you will need to really rack your brains to ensure you don't forget.

