Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached a Champions League quarter-final?
The crunch end of the Champions League season - but how often are you paying attention?
The Champions League.
There's no greater club football competition. Europe's best sides locking horns and ultimately the best of the best coming out on top.
However, how much attention do you pay to it? This quiz will put your knowledge of the competition to the test...
The final eight is where the teams step forward and show themselves to be a real contender for the trophy.
Our question to you is can you name every team to compete in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?
12 minutes, 248 teams. Some you won't need reminding of, and some you will need to really rack your brains to ensure you don't forget.
Remember to send your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.