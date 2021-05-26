Europa League final 2021, live! Follow Villarreal vs Manchester United as it happens

Refresh

Arsenal fans reading this - are there any of you out there? - may find tonight difficult to watch knowing that it could have been them. At least BT Sport have delighted them with the presence of little magician, Santi Cazorla, who's in Gdansk tonight to cheer on his former club, Villarreal. Altogether now: ohhhhhhhh Santi Cazoooorrrrrllaaaaaaaaa......

Fair play to Ole, that's a lot more attacking than I thought he'd go for this one. Excited to watch Pogba picking the locks deeper in midfield tonight. Villarreal's flat banks of four will probably sit in deep, for this one. Unai Emery isn't afraid to cede possession and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is probably expecting that - hence why he's named Cavani, Greenwood and Rashford all in the same line-up. Paul Pogba becomes key tonight. He netted in the 2017 Europa League final and a year later, he was key alongside N'Golo Kanté at the World Cup in Russia, spraying balls from deep and again, getting on the scoresheet in the final. Tonight, Ole deploys him in the same role. The Frenchman was bought for nights like this.

There’s plenty of ex-Premier League talent in the ranks at Villarreal, isn’t there? Not only is ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery there - with fellow ex-Gooner and quasimodo of London Colney, Francis Coquelin - but Alberto Moreno (Liverpool), Ramiro Funes-Mori (Everton), Geronimo Rulli (Manchester City), Etienne Capoue (Watford and Tottenham) and Juan Foyth (on loan from Spurs) are present in the squad. Leeds fans may also remember Alfonso Pedraza - he had a loan spell at Elland Road in 2017. Or maybe not.

Big up the Manchester United academy United's academy have produced four starters in tonight's final. Came you name them all? Nope, none of them are in yellow - it's not a trick question.

Villarreal's line-up It's a 4-4-2 from Villarreal, as Gerard Moreno is partnered up top with the veteran Carlos Bacca. Samuel Chukwueze misses out as expected - which is a relief for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United's line-up It's a strong team for Manchester United. Pogba and McTominay will play in the midfield partnership behind Greenwood, Bruno and Rashford. It's Cavani up top.

Pre-match reading: Lewandowski at Lech Poznan Here's a tenuous link for ya... Since the Europa League final tonight takes place in Poland, why not James Kelly's superb piece on the making of the nation's favourite son, Robert 'Lewangoalski' Lewandowski. Both sides' strikers will be hoping to channel that kind of instinctive finishing tonight.

You Ask The Questions: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Image credit: Getty) Would he rather play for van Gaal or fight a bear? Did he nearly go to Tottenham? And what did Sir Alex say to Ole on the touchline, 22 years ago, as he prepared to enter the Champions League final in 1999? Your questions were put to the then-Molde manager back in 2016 - and here’s what he had to say!

Let's hear from the prime minister. Marcus Rashford: “You have to be more focused than the rest of the season - at Man United, you wanna be involved in finals. Ideally, you wanna be involved in more finals and if we’d done better in the league, we’d have been involved in a title challenge. The position that we’re in now, the Europa League final is a massive game for us.” (Image credit: PA)

FFT followers reckon United are going to win... Let's do a straw poll before this thing begins... who's taking the Europa League title tonight? It's closer than you may think. Just under two-thirds of you lot are expecting Ole to lift the Europa League tonight.

Let's get down to the head-to-heads. There have been four meetings between these two sides before - incredibly, though, there’s never been a goal. Manchester United and Villarreal were drawn in the 2005/06 and 2008/09 Champions League competitions but every game ended in a goalless draw.

Back in 2008, Rio Ferdinand became the third man to captain Manchester United to a Champions League title. FFT’s Chris Flanagan spoke to Rio about that night - and why he thanked his lucky stars that Edwin van der Sar stopped him from taking the next penalty… (Image credit: Robert Wilson)

Spare a thought for Bruno Soriano, tonight. The defensive midfielder made his debut the season after Villarreal’s mad dash to the Champions League semi-final, where Juan Roman Riquelme inspired the Yellow Submarine to the final four. Soriano retired from football last summer - and in his absence, Villarreal have had another stellar European run. Was he holding them back this whole time?

The view from Gdansk 9,500 fans will be there for the game in Gdansk tonight. It's so nice to have an atmosphere at games again. 9,500 fans will be present at the Europa League final in Gdansk tonight, as we shape up for the first of two European finals with small crowds permitted. Poland has recorded fewer COVID cases in the past 14 days than the UK and strict measures are in place tonight to minimise the spread of coronavirus. UEFA will, of course, be measuring how tonight and Saturday's Champions League showdown goes down ahead of this summer's festival of football, Euro 2020.

Ole's not feeling the nerves “I feel good, no nerves,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the Manchester United website ahead of this one. “Of course, you’re excited and looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic stadium with nice surroundings and an environment for a good game.”

Villarreal: team news 33-year-old former Leicester City stalwart Vincent Iborra is the big casualty for Villarreal’s side tonight and won’t make the game. Samuel Chukwueze, who went off injured at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League semi-final, could feature. Juan Foyth, on loan from Tottenham, was suspended for that game but has since picked up a hamstring injury. Unai Emery may risk both of them but is more likely to name captain Mario Gaspar and teen sensation Yeremy Pino in the pair’s absence. Like United, Villarreal have a cup keeper. Geronimo Rulli used to play for the blue half of Manchester and is likely to get the nod ahead of first-choice Sergio Asenjo. When Unai Emery last favoured his second-choice glovesman in a Europa League final, some say it came back to bite him: Petr Cech let in four goals against Chelsea before joining them as a technical director after the game…

Manchester United: team news The big team news for Manchester United continues to be dominated by captain, Harry Maguire, who’s unlikely to make the game tonight - unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been playing some elite mind games. The man affectionately known as Slabhead has been recovering from ankle ligament damage, as Gareth Southgate sweats on his fitness, too. That leaves Eric Bailly to partner Victor Lindelof at the heart of the Red Devils’ backline. They’ll most likely sit in front of David De Gea - left on the bench in 2017’s Europa League final - as he’s now the cup keeper behind Dean Henderson. Fred and Scott McTominay are two other doubts for the midfield but should be fit. Marcus Rashford - shockingly - might only make the bench tonight. Bruno Fernandes is a shoe-in to start and Mason Greenwood is in phenomenal form. Edinson Cavani has been reliable of late too, leaving that left-wing spot between Paul Pogba and Rashford. Anthony Martial is also out injured. Amad Diallo is likely to step up in his place on the bench.