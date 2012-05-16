Llama predicts Chelsea will win Champions League final

After the 'success' of Paul the Octopus at the last World Cup, we expect a veritable menagerie of animal pundits to stick their snouts into the public consciousness over the coming weeks.

Apparently, this llama correctly predicted that Chelsea would win the FA Cup Final t'other week. Not sure he had Ramires as first goalscorer, mind.



