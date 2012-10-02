MAN CITY UNVEIL NEW BOSS (deal)
No, it's not the end of Roberto Mancini's reign, but the official announcement of a tie-up with popular cloth-floggers Hugo Boss. Cue a photo-opportunity that evidently doesn't, erm, suit every player as much as it does the urbane Mancini.
A few questions:
- Who decided to park new boy Richard Wright behind the bemohican'd bonce of Balotelli?
- Why is Wright stood next to Bill Murray?
- Did James Milner check a mirror before the picture?
- Did Nigel de Jong fly back from Italy for the pic, or have City been sat on this for a while?
- Have footballers abandoned the once-prevalent fat tie-knot, or did a Boss bod go round tightening their ties like fussy mums on the first day of school?
- And exactly how big is David Platt's head?
