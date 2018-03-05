Mattia Destro misses open goal in injury time, fails to earn Bologna a point

SPAL's Alberto Grassi had puts the hosts ahead against 10-man Bologna in the 48th minute on Sunday.

It was hardly surprising, though, given that Bologna's Giancarlo Gonzalez had been shown a straight red card in the 10th minute, meaning they had it all to do if they were to salvage anything from the match.

An opportunity did arrive, though, and it came to former Roma forward Mattia Destro in the 93rd minute. But from a mere two yards out, the 26-year-old somehow managed to blaze Riccardo Orsolini's low cross over the bar in front of an open goal.

Miss of the season contender? Absolutely.

