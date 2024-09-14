Mercurial Portuguese showman Ricardo Quaresma (Image credit: Alamy)

As a football fan, there are few more frustrating things than a player who tear it up one week then go missing the next; who – at the more extreme end of the scale – score an absolute worldie then get themselves a brainless red card.

Here, we take a look at the most mercurial and inconsistent footballers of the 21st century.

Let's get straight down to business, shall we?