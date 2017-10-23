In MLS, Sebastian Giovinco drinks beer lobbed at Jozy Altidore on Decision Day

Altidore cancelled out Yasil Asad's 31st-minute penalty with a simple finish, as he poked the ball past former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

One of the 71,874 Atlanta fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium – an all-time MLS single-game attendance record – decided to vent his frustration by lobbing a beer at the USA international.

Altidore tried to head it, before Giovinco picked the cup up off the ground and drank the remaining contents.

The game finished 2-2 as Josef Martinez put Atlanta back in front in the 74th minute, before diminutive Italian Giovinco scored a superb free-kick to silence the home support once again six minutes from time.

Cheers!

