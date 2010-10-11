The most incredible moment of the 2005 CL Final

Picture the scene - AC Milan have blown a 3-0 lead to Liverpool in the Champions League final, and now trail 2-0 in the penalty shoot-out, with two spot-kicks taken apiece. Denmark forward Jon Dahl Tomasson strolls over to spot and prepares for the most important kick of his entire career.

Then this happens (watch the background)...



How on earth was this allowed to happen in such a big game? Obviously Tomasson scored, so in a way it's irrelevant, but it seems bizarre that a van (or possibly ambulance, we're split here at FFT HQ) would amble past behind the goal at the most tense point in the game.

And more importantly, how come we've not noticed it before?

