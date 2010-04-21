Mourinho gives history lesson as Barca sense injustice

A Catalan columnist of a more reasonable bent may have reflected on last nightÃ¢ÂÂs defeat against Inter and some of the refereeing decisions that seemed to go against the coach-crazy visitors and give a wry chuckle, recalling the lorry load of luck BarÃÂ§a had in Stamford Bridge, last year.

Unfortunately, as everyone working for both of BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs sports dailies are myopic, amoeba-brained, certifiable loon bags down to the tiniest proton of their personas, the only mention of the word Ã¢ÂÂChelseaÃ¢ÂÂ and the notion of getting away with blue flippinÃ¢ÂÂ murder came from JosÃÂ© Mourinho, after his teamÃ¢ÂÂs impressive 3-1 Champions League win, on Tuesday night.

Speaking after what was an unexpectedly enticing encounter, Sky TVÃ¢ÂÂs Portuguese Man oÃ¢ÂÂPhwaaar was asked what had happened during a post match exchange of opinions between himself and Xavi, in the tunnel.

Mourinho explained that he had felt something tugging at his trouser leg and looked down to discover an irate midfielder squeaking as loudly as his little lungs would allow about how badly BarÃÂ§a had been treated by the man in the middle - namely the non-penalty of diving Dani Alves and Diego MilitoÃ¢ÂÂs offside-by-a-weaselÃ¢ÂÂs-wimple goal.



"Translate that!"

Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs one of the best and I love him,Ã¢ÂÂ explained the Inter boss. Ã¢ÂÂAll I did was remind him of what happened in London, last year.Ã¢ÂÂ

But Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs manager-to-be was a lone voice in a wilderness of bluster and baloney with Mundo Deportivo blasting the headline of Ã¢ÂÂArmed Robbery!Ã¢ÂÂ on the front cover.

Ã¢ÂÂThe referee didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to see three penalties in the Inter area,Ã¢ÂÂ hand-flapped the match report causing the blog to recall what others there were aside from the dramatic tumble and Ã¢ÂÂthis may need an amputationÃ¢ÂÂ leg clutch from Dani Alves.

Inside, Santi Nolla was most upset indeed with referee, OlegÃÂ¡rio BenquerenÃÂ§a, calling his performance Ã¢ÂÂscandalous.Ã¢ÂÂ



Xavi was furious with the refer....wait a second

But that was considerably more tempered than Josep Maria Casanovas, writing in rival rag, Mundo Deportivo, who summed up the match as Ã¢ÂÂan Italian robbery by a Portuguese ref who they say is a friend of Mourinho,Ã¢ÂÂ to possibly attract a libel action in the process, LLL would guess.

His paperÃ¢ÂÂs headline on Wednesday of Ã¢ÂÂAn Italian TheftÃ¢ÂÂ stands in stark contrast to the headline just over a year ago on May 7th 2009 after BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs own piece of Dickensian pick-pocketing which screamed Ã¢ÂÂToma! Toma! Toma!Ã¢ÂÂ - which basically means, Ã¢ÂÂHave that Chelsea!Ã¢ÂÂ

The attitude of being the victim of a Madoff-sized fraud was shared by the Spanish TV commentary team on the night who whooped the Barcelona goal to a man and then watched perplexed as the referee refused to reward the Catalan sideÃ¢ÂÂs theatrics with a string of free-kicks. Ã¢ÂÂThe referee is giving nothing to BarÃÂ§a!Ã¢ÂÂ huffed the lead commentator.

It is mad, mad, mad world if one has to turn to JosÃÂ© Mourinho for a bit of sense. But thatÃ¢ÂÂs what LLL is going to do with his observation that Ã¢ÂÂBarcelona is a team that is used to winning that sometimes doesnÃ¢ÂÂt know how to behave when they lose.Ã¢ÂÂ

