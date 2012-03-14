He's back... former Pohnpei manager and outside bet for the England job Paul Watson chips in with the latest Back of the Net piece.

Everton manager David Moyes was full of praise for his players after last nightÃ¢ÂÂs 3-0 derby loss to Liverpool, hailing the ToffeesÃ¢ÂÂ dignified and placid subservience in the face of defeat.

MoyesÃ¢ÂÂ men boosted their bid to finish exactly in mid-table by cancelling out a gutsy win over Tottenham with a lily-livered capitulation against their old rivals Liverpool, keeping them solidly anchored in ninth place behind teams who can score from open play but ahead of teams unable to take a long throw.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs just fantastic to have a group of players that arenÃ¢ÂÂt afraid to accept their limitations,Ã¢ÂÂ Moyes beamed after the final whistle.

Ã¢ÂÂRather than waste everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs time and risk heaping further indignity on themselves by attempting to rectify the situation with passes, crosses or shots, the lads have humbly capitulated.

Ã¢ÂÂMany sides would see going behind in a derby just before half-time as a prompt to create some chances, but we werenÃ¢ÂÂt remotely tempted to try and claw our way back into the game.Ã¢ÂÂ

While fans seemed unimpressed with EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs lack of spark, Moyes was seen applauding Steven Pienaar for time-wasting at 2-0 down and the manager himself insisted on inserting an Ã¢ÂÂLÃ¢ÂÂ in the fixture list on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs website several hours before kick-off, stressing that he was "saving the webmaster a job".

Despite their lack of chances, Everton had 47% of possession at Anfield. However, the figure could be misleading as much of that total came during a 12-minute period when the ball got stuck in Marouane FellainiÃ¢ÂÂs shirt, causing widespread embarrassment and frustration.

Previous stories:

Premier League defences terrorised by mysterious masked wingerSteve Bruce unable to explain football to a six-year-old

Wolves appoint man who claims he was McCarthy's assistantVisiting Joe Cole wows Liverpool squad with French toastKenwyne Jones bunks off Stoke training to play football

De Gea: If I stare at the floodlights I see angels

Ball still bobbling around in Villa box, three days later

Wigan given permission to talk to Maynard, but not about football

Banana touted as potential banana skin for Hull

Nobody able to explain why Tony Hibbert is in Gabon

Spurs target found to be carefully-arranged pile of shoeboxes

O'Neill creates "stunning" rogan josh from contents of Bruce's pantry

Paul Watson's book Up Pohnpei: A Quest to Reclaim the Soul of Football by Leading the World's Ultimate Underdogs to Glory is available now