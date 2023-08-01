Northampton Town season preview 2023/24: Why survival is the only thing that matters

The Northampton Town season preview 2023/24 focuses solely on staying in the division.

A crowded treatment room truly stretched manager Jon Brady’s adaptability last season, but still the Cobblers found a way to automatic promotion.

Northampton Town will need greater squad availability to stay up in League One – so signing the reliable Patrick Brough from Barrow was a promising start.

Northampton Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Joe Ball (@jballie94)

Last season was excellent, because we gained promotion back to League One after two years in the fourth tier.

This season will be different because we’ll be facing a tougher challenge. I can’t imagine us being as successful as we were last term.

The big talking point is whether we’ll be able to stabilise ourselves back in this division now that we have a more settled squad, compared with previous promotions in 2019/20 and 2015/16.

Our key player will be Jon Guthrie. We’ll need a strong defence if we’re to do well in this league.

Look out for 20-year-old Max Dyche, son of Everton boss Sean. He did well when called upon last year and could feature more this season.

Sean Dyche's son Max is currently on the books at Northampton Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

The active player I’d love to have back is Liam Roberts, an excellent keeper who is now at Middlesbrough.

The thing my club really gets right is community work – they’ve won various awards for that, which is great to see.

The one change I’d make would be to finally get the East Stand finished. It looks awful at the moment and has done for the last few years, ever since work on it stalled.

Our most underrated player is Will Hondermarck, who joined us from Barnsley in January. A full pre-season should help him to progress further.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Danny Hylton. After much hype when he first arrived from Luton last summer, he ended up being a disappointing signing.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Alfie May – that isn’t realistic, of course, but he’s a fantastic player.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is pure love, from the majority of people. Jon Brady got the club promoted and has a good connection with the fans.

If he left, he should be replaced by Matt Gray from Sutton.

I’m least looking forward to playing Peterborough. They’ll be confident of securing another six points from us.

I won’t be happy unless we stay in League One. We don’t want to keep switching divisions every other year – we’ve been promoted or relegated in five of the previous eight campaigns.

We’ll finish 16th.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery