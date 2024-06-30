Outfield players who went in goal

Wait, that's not Hugo Lloris... (Image credit: Alamy)

The chaos of an outfield player pulling on a pair of gloves and going in goal is one of football's great joys.

It's become even more of a rarity in this era of five substitutions, but the sheer madness of such an occurrence has provided plenty of memorable moments over the years – and our list includes some of the biggest stars in the history of the game/

Let's get straight to to it, shall we?!