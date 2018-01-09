Player in South Africa receives 5GB of data after being awarded man of the match
Normally you might expect champagne as a prize... but that's not how things go down in the Rainbow Nation
Africa is renowned for its slightly unusual man-of-the-match prizes, depending on its leagues' (or cup's, in this case) sponsors.
In Zimbabwe, crates of beer have been dished out to players, while you could grab yourself a pair of sandals in Ghana or a bucket of groceries in Botswana.
But in South Africa, it's technology – namely with a chunk of mobile data, which is much more useful than it sounds at first. With broadband expensive and often unreliable in the country, many people use their 3/4G mobile data to get a fix – so a handy prize, then, for this lucky Mamelodi Sundowns player.
Good job Telkom.
