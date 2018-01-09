Kayserispor manager tries his best to style out ungraceful fall into netting

The eccentric Romanian is currently in charge of Turkish Super Lig outfit Kayserispor, and boasts a lengthy managerial career in his native country.

Sumudica took the reins in the summer and has been doing well, leading the club to fifth in the Turkish top flight and level on points with Besiktas.

But unfortunately he will likely now be renowned for this chucklesome fall into a net.

As Sumudica was pondering the big questions of life on the touchline, he lost his balance and crashed into the material.

But instead of the usual reaction of embarrassment, the Kayserispor chief triumphantly followed through by pretending he'd been sitting there the whole time.

Good effort Marius, but you're fooling no one.

