Premier Pub Ammo: Deep Scholes, supreme City, woeful Liverpool, deadly Arsenal

Everton 3-1 Newcastle United

Despite only returning to Everton in January, this is Steven PienaarÃ¢ÂÂs joint-highest scoring season in the PL (four goals, all for Everton). Pienaar has been involved in eight goals in his last eight PL games: three goals, five assists. Nikica Jelavic has bagged nine goals in 13 PL games since joining Everton in February, making him their top league scorer for the campaign, and equalling Tim CahillÃ¢ÂÂs tally from 2010/11. Everton had 10 shots on target in this match, their most in a PL game this season. Demba Ba failed to score in all 13 league games where he and Papiss Demba Cisse have started together this season.

Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers

Pablo ZabaletaÃ¢ÂÂs goal was his first of the season in all competitions; Edin Dzeko scored his first league goal since February. Dzeko's goal was City's 43rd shot, Sergio AgÃÂ¼ero's was their 44th. City's 44 shots (to QPR's three) is the most by any team in the PL since 2003/04: no other side this season has managed more than 31 shots in a game.

City had 81% possession in this match, the most recorded by a team in the PL this season, and completed 651 passes to QPR's 85.

Norwich City 2-0 Aston Villa

Norwich got their first league clean sheet in 14 games.

Stoke City 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

Jonathan Walters scored for the first time in 19 league games: his last goal was on New YearÃ¢ÂÂs Eve. It was only his second PL brace (also vs West Brom in November 2010). Kevin Davies scored three goals in his last four league games. Mark Davies scored four league goals this season, having scored just one in his career before this campaign.

Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United

Paul Scholes made 98 successful passes, more than any other player on the last day, but only eight in the final third.

Swansea City 1-0 Liverpool

LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs possession of 38% in this game was their lowest in a Premier League match this season.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham

Emmanuel Adebayor has scored in three successive Premier League games for the first time since February 2010.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Arsenal

Arsenal have conceded two goals before half-time in three of their last five league games. Arsenal scored with all three of their shots on target in this game. Baggies Ã¢ÂÂkeeper Martin Fulop made two errors leading to goals.

Wigan Athletic 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wigan have scored six first-half goals in their last two Premier League home games. They have won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2009, and have taken 21 points from their last nine games, more than any other side in the division. Wolves have won none of their last 14 Premier League matches, losing 10 in that run.

