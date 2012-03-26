Premier pub ammo: Spurning Spurs, long-range Liverpool, effective Everton

Astound your friends and irk your enemies withthe help of the Stats Zone app from FourFourTwo and Opta.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

Spurs had more shots than any other Premier League side on Saturday (20). Tottenham have had 70 shots in total in their last three games combined, but have just one goal to show for it.



Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa

Villa didnÃ¢ÂÂt manage a single shot on target, just one off target and two blocked. That's the joint-fewest attempts on goal by a team in the PL this season.



Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Mark Davies completed 33 of his 34 passes in this match. 21.6% of BlackburnÃ¢ÂÂs passes in this match went long, more than any other teamÃ¢ÂÂs this weekend (average 12.7%).



Liverpool 1-2 Wigan

Liverpool had 19 shots in this match, but 11 were from outside the box. Luis SuÃÂ¡rez alone had six shots and set up four more.



Norwich 2-1 Wolves

Only three players (Tomas Rosicky, Steven Gerrard and Luis SuÃÂ¡rez) made more passes in the final third than David Fox this Saturday: heÃ¢ÂÂs made the most passes of any Norwich player this season (1254), and created more chances than any other player at the club (37).



Sunderland 3-1 QPR

QPR didnÃ¢ÂÂt manage a single shot on target from inside the box in this match.



Swansea 0-2 Everton

Swansea made 231 more passes (554) than Everton (323), but the Toffees attempted and completed more passes in the final third. Swansea misplaced 12 passes in their own defensive third in this match: four more than any other side this weekend.



Stoke 1-1 Manchester City

All 17 of Carlos TÃÂ©vezÃ¢ÂÂs passes found a team-mate. More than half (51.3%) of StokeÃ¢ÂÂs passes went direct into the final third. The fourth and fifth-longest goals from distance in the PL this season were scored in this match: 33.6 metres for Peter Crouch, 33.9 for Yaya TourÃÂ© Ã¢ÂÂ it was the first time Crouch had scored from outside the box since December 2008 (vs West Brom).



West Brom 1-3 Newcastle United

All five of the shots attempted by Demba Ba and Papiss CissÃÂ© combined were on target. Papiss CissÃÂ© had only two touches in the West Brom box: both resulted in goals.



