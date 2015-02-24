Reus: 'Who would play me in a biopic? Denzel Washington...'

Marco Reus and Gianluigi Buffon are looking to outdo one another when they meet in the Champions League's last 16, but before they lock horns the duo had time for a chat about life's big issues.

Such as what they would have done had it not been for football, why Batman is a childhood hero, Gigi's love for Barack Obama and more in a chucklesome clash of oneupmanship.

For example: does Buffon prefer saving shots to his left or right? "Do you think I'd still be playing at the top level at 37 years of age if I had any weaknesses?" comes the chirpy response from Juve's legendary stopper.

It's man vs boy, but who wins? Well, we'll let you decide...

