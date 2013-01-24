Revealed: Football's 20 highest-earning clubs and where their revenue comes from
Real Madrid top Deloitte's Football Money League for the eighth successive year - but which clubs are gaining fast and who is on the slide?
Take a gander at the below infographic to find answers to those questions, and a whole lot more...
(click and zoom to view a larger version)
