Ronaldo calls for cheers not jeers

To boo or not too boo, that is the question.

Well, it certainly is up at Castle Greyskull these days where the big bouncy topic of conversation has been whether Ã¢ÂÂtis right to jeer rather than cheer when one is bored out of oneÃ¢ÂÂs skull when watching oneÃ¢ÂÂs team.

A line in the sand has been drawn over how to react to SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs turgid win over Osasuna at the Bernabeu, when the Real Madrid players were booed off the pitch at half-time by those supporters who had managed to smuggle enough amphetamines into the stadium to keep them awake for the entire 45 minutes of torturous tedium.

On one side are Cristiano Ronaldo and his fan club newsletter, Marca. The windbag wing wizard went before the press on Monday to remind the Madridista posse that Ã¢ÂÂthe energy used to boo is the same that's used to support us,Ã¢ÂÂ in the same way that the energy used to keep on running is similar to that used to fall over like a big girlÃ¢ÂÂs blouse and look up at the referee every five minutes, perhaps.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs better that they help by motivating us to get better,Ã¢ÂÂ added the mardy Madeiran.

Once again, Marca are right behind Ronaldo - figuratively speaking - with TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs editorial pleading that Ã¢ÂÂCristiano is only asking that the fans give their backing to the project,Ã¢ÂÂ and that everyone should be on their best cheering behaviour for the visit of Ajax on Wednesday.

The increasingly rebellious AS spent the weekend moaning that Real Madrid were stinkier than Ever BanegaÃ¢ÂÂs mousemat and - in stark contrast to Marca - went face-to-face with Ã¢ÂÂCR7Ã¢ÂÂ with Pedro P. San Martin warning that Ã¢ÂÂCristiano runs the risk of making a mistake if he carries on down this road.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂIf Cristiano is upset because people boo, he should reflect on if he is doing something wrong,Ã¢ÂÂ tutted the columnist in response to RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs stropette.

Being the super-cool Madrid merchant that he is, JosÃÂ© Mourinho said on Saturday night that the home supporters could do whatever they wanted considering they paid his wages, but by Tuesday at the press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with his Dutch opponents the Real boss was as bored of the affair as fans of MadridÃ¢ÂÂs performance were and said to the journalists that Ã¢ÂÂthe debate is yours, not ours.Ã¢ÂÂ

Mesut Ozil was staying well out of the discussion with the German midfielder noting diplomatically, but quite incorrectly, in Marca that Ã¢ÂÂour fans always support us and want the team to win.Ã¢ÂÂ

There was no booing to be heard at the Camp Nou where culÃÂ©s saw a cracking Champions League display - after a wobbly start and a goal for Panathinaikos - to beat the Greeks 5-1. Leo Messi was best of the bunch with a brace that has seen the local press back to their normal levels of hyperbole.

Ã¢ÂÂPure BarÃÂ§a!Ã¢ÂÂ yelled the front cover of Mundo Deportivo with Santi Nolla feeling that Ã¢ÂÂBarÃÂ§a showed there is nothing to worry about after the disaster against HÃÂ©rcules.Ã¢ÂÂ

Sport were sailing on the same boat of bravado and felt that the Champions League win Ã¢ÂÂproved and confirmed that the defeat against HÃÂ©rcules was an accident.Ã¢ÂÂ

Speaking of accidents and disasters, it turned out to be a very good night indeed for Roberto Soldado with the Valencia striker grabbing his sideÃ¢ÂÂs fourth of the evening after a tremendous tonking of Turkish side, Bursaspor to make it a fine Tuesday evening indeed for Spain in the Champions League.

