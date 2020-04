Ronaldo calls for cheers not jeers

To boo or not too boo, that is the question.

Well, it certainly is up at Castle Greyskull these days where the big bouncy topic of conversation has been whether âÂÂtis right to jeer rather than cheer when one is bored out of oneâÂÂs skull when watching oneâÂÂs team.

A line in the sand has been drawn over how to react to SaturdayâÂÂs turgid win over Osasuna at the Bernabeu, when the Real Madrid players were booed off the pitch at half-time by those supporters who had managed to smuggle enough amphetamines into the stadium to keep them awake for the entire 45 minutes of torturous tedium.

On one side are Cristiano Ronaldo and his fan club newsletter, Marca. The windbag wing wizard went before the press on Monday to remind the Madridista posse that âÂÂthe energy used to boo is the same that's used to support us,â in the same way that the energy used to keep on running is similar to that used to fall over like a big girlâÂÂs blouse and look up at the referee every five minutes, perhaps.

âÂÂItâÂÂs better that they help by motivating us to get better,â added the mardy Madeiran.

Once again, Marca are right behind Ronaldo - figuratively speaking - with TuesdayâÂÂs editorial pleading that âÂÂCristiano is only asking that the fans give their backing to the project,â and that everyone should be on their best cheering behaviour for the visit of Ajax on Wednesday.

The increasingly rebellious AS spent the weekend moaning that Real Madrid were stinkier than Ever BanegaâÂÂs mousemat and - in stark contrast to Marca - went face-to-face with âÂÂCR7â with Pedro P. San Martin warning that âÂÂCristiano runs the risk of making a mistake if he carries on down this road.âÂÂ

âÂÂIf Cristiano is upset because people boo, he should reflect on if he is doing something wrong,â tutted the columnist in response to RonaldoâÂÂs stropette.

Being the super-cool Madrid merchant that he is, José Mourinho said on Saturday night that the home supporters could do whatever they wanted considering they paid his wages, but by Tuesday at the press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with his Dutch opponents the Real boss was as bored of the affair as fans of MadridâÂÂs performance were and said to the journalists that âÂÂthe debate is yours, not ours.âÂÂ

Mesut Ozil was staying well out of the discussion with the German midfielder noting diplomatically, but quite incorrectly, in Marca that âÂÂour fans always support us and want the team to win.âÂÂ

There was no booing to be heard at the Camp Nou where culés saw a cracking Champions League display - after a wobbly start and a goal for Panathinaikos - to beat the Greeks 5-1. Leo Messi was best of the bunch with a brace that has seen the local press back to their normal levels of hyperbole.

âÂÂPure Barça!â yelled the front cover of Mundo Deportivo with Santi Nolla feeling that âÂÂBarça showed there is nothing to worry about after the disaster against Hércules.âÂÂ

Sport were sailing on the same boat of bravado and felt that the Champions League win âÂÂproved and confirmed that the defeat against Hércules was an accident.âÂÂ

Speaking of accidents and disasters, it turned out to be a very good night indeed for Roberto Soldado with the Valencia striker grabbing his sideâÂÂs fourth of the evening after a tremendous tonking of Turkish side, Bursaspor to make it a fine Tuesday evening indeed for Spain in the Champions League.

