Runcorn Town player sends fan a letter to apologise for red card

Runcorn Town won on Saturday, defeating Abbey Hey in the Hallmark Security League. They had to do it the hard way, though, after midfielder Harry Brazel was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

The 10-men prevailed, however, winning 1-0. All's well?

Well, not quite. Brazel, feeling guilty for his actions, took the step of writing to Runcorn nut Gary Littlemore to apologise for his behaviour and putting the team at a disadvantage.

Good for Brazel - the apology, not the violent conduct bit - and good for Runcorn Town, who evidently understand the sacrifices supporters make.

Who knows, maybe it'll catch on...

