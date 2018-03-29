Morocco's World Cup kit still isn't out yet for a strange reason

Are you wondering why, among all of the other kits revealed, that there's been no mention of Morocco's new World Cup shirt?

No, probably not – but this is causing controversy in the north African country, and Moroccan fans growing increasingly frustrated with a release date which keeps slipping back.

There's a good reason behind it, though: Adidas and the national FA are concerned about forgery. As anyone who has ever been to Morocco will know, football shirt forgery is big business and the worry is that, should the shirts be released too early, it would provide ample opportunity for the counterfeits to be sold ahead of the World Cup - leading, obviously, to a dramatic loss of revenue.

There's still no word on a firm release date. Morocco have been drawn in Group B, alongside Iran, Portugal and Spain, so there might be more pressing concerns.

