Watch: Bath City player scores absolutely incredible volley – but his joy quickly turns to sorrow

Spare a thought for Bath City's Jack Compton: this - we imagine - might have been the greatest goal of his career.

Or at least he thought it was...

Alas, Compton's big moment was ruined by a referee's assistant.

Bath were playing Hemel Hempstead in the National League South and the game finished 1-1. More interestingly, Hemel's goal was scored by one-time Arsenal prospect Sanchez Watt (the subject of his own amusing anecdote recently).

The point leaves both sides still in good shape for promotion, with Hemel Hempstead sitting sixth in a play-off position, and Bath five points off in 10th... but still in the hunt.

But poor, poor Compton...

