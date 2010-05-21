Senna, Negredo and Güiza fall victim to Del Bosque's swinging axe

The moustachioed maestro, Vicente del Bosque, has two rather chewy challenges lying on his footballing plate, this summer.

The main one of course is to win the World Cup - an achievement that would surely leave beer, pee and chunky spew running joyfully through the streets of Spain until at least Christmas.

The other - and some would argue - harder test was to go into the tournament with the full-throated backing of fans, newspapers and, most importantly of all, local political figures.

Del Bosque has achieved this particular part of his Ã¢ÂÂMundialÃ¢ÂÂ mission with some aplomb with almost universal agreement over the choice of 23 players that will make up SpainÃ¢ÂÂs squad in South Africa.

Those happy-go-lucky, easy going Basques will be content with the inclusion of Fernando Llorente and Javi MartÃÂ­nez. There was clapping in the Catalan capital with VÃÂ­ctor ValdÃÂ©s making the final cut, although not from Joan Laporta, no doubt, with the BarÃÂ§a keeper claiming that he is Ã¢ÂÂproud to play with SpainÃ¢ÂÂ - a comment that will surely bring him 40 lashes from his independence-potty president.

Heck, even those oddballs in Albacete will be waving their webby hands in the air to cheer little, limping AndrÃÂ©s Iniesta being named in Del BosqueÃ¢ÂÂs squad.

MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs editorial is a very happy one indeed, claiming that Ã¢ÂÂthere is a consensus across the whole country: the best are going.Ã¢ÂÂ

The paper then spends the rest of Friday's edition fawning over JosÃÂ© Mourinho who is currently using Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs training facilities for InterÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League preparations. Ã¢ÂÂLook! HeÃ¢ÂÂs in the hotel room heÃ¢ÂÂll be staying in next season!Ã¢ÂÂ gasps Marca. Ã¢ÂÂLook! HeÃ¢ÂÂs on the toilet he will be using next season! Look! He's on the bench that heÃ¢ÂÂll be fired from at the end of next season!Ã¢ÂÂ And so on.

Ã¢ÂÂBravo Del Bosque!Ã¢ÂÂ in the enthusiastic response from Santi Nolla in Barcelona daily, Mundo Deportivo. Ã¢ÂÂHe has been brave and ended up with a list that focuses on players that are in the best form going into the World Cup.Ã¢ÂÂ

Sport are most delighted with the inclusion of ValdÃÂ©s with Joan Batlle writing that the great season for the BarÃÂ§a keeper Ã¢ÂÂforced [Del Bosque] into making the decision.Ã¢ÂÂ

Alfredo RelaÃÂ±o writing in AS opined that ValdÃÂ©s cannot even be considered the third choice keeper in the squad. Ã¢ÂÂHe has designs on the number one spotÃ¢ÂÂ claims the paperÃ¢ÂÂs editor. And it is an interesting assertion when considering that Del Bosque has the biggest of WAG problems with Iker Casillas.

The Spanish captainÃ¢ÂÂs current squeeze, Sara Carbonero, will be merely metres away from him during the squadÃ¢ÂÂs training sessions and matches as she is the main roving reporter for Telecinco, the Spanish channel covering the World Cup.

And that means plenty of hours spent staring distractedly at his lovely ladyfriend as she ignores the answers from the footballers she is interviewing, looks constantly into the camera and plays with her hair.

Three uncapped players have been called into the squad with no quibbles from any quarter on their inclusion. ValdÃÂ©s is the first along with Pedro and most excitingly of all, Javi MartÃÂ­nez, who takes the place of the ageing Marcos Senna.

The 21-year-old Basque midfielder was about to head off for a giant good-bye party for the retiring Joseba ExteberrÃÂ­a and then to the US for some holidays, but has cancelled everything to head to South Africa after a genuinely superb campaign in San MamÃÂ©s.

Ã¢ÂÂYou just canÃ¢ÂÂt say how much it means for a professional footballer to go to the World Cup,Ã¢ÂÂ said MartÃÂ­nez.

There are no major complaints either on the seven players who were dropped from the original 30. VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs poor season sees Senna, Diego LÃÂ³pez, and Santi Cazorla missing the cut. AtlÃÂ©tico keeper, David Gea, was always a Ã¢ÂÂone for the futureÃ¢ÂÂ choice in the team, a similar role played by Osasuna rightback, CÃÂ©sar Azpilicueta.

And there is no space for striker, Alvaro Negredo, on the grounds that his season has not been so strong for Sevilla. And thereÃ¢ÂÂs the glaring fact that heÃ¢ÂÂs a tool.

It is a similar situation for Dani GÃÂ¼iza, who has hit the 30-years-old mark and is a little off the media radar in Turkey. That, and the well known issue of GÃÂ¼izaÃ¢ÂÂs love of parties and pretty ladies, combined with the close proximity of Sara Carbonero for a good month, no doubt.

It seems as if Vicente Del Bosque really has planned for everything.

Goalkeepers

Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

Pepe Reina (Liverpool)

VÃÂ­ctor ValdÃÂ©s (Barcelona)

Defenders

RaÃÂºl Albiol, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid),

Gerard PiquÃÂ©, Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

Joan Capdevila (Villarreal)

Carlos Marchena (Valencia)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets, AndrÃÂ©s Iniesta, Xavi (Barcelona)

Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid)

Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal)

David Silva (Valencia)

Javi MartÃÂ­nez (Athletic Bilbao)

JesÃÂºs Navas (Sevilla) (to be replaced by Cazorla once he discovers the World Cup is not being held in CadÃÂ­z)

Forwards

David Villa, Pedro (Barcelona)

Juan Mata (Valencia)

Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)

Fernando Torres (Liverpool)

