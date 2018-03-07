Sessegnon: "I knew I was staying at Fulham months before signing my first pro contract”

The wideman doesn’t turn 18 until May but is already being linked with the game’s biggest names after establishing himself as a regular in the Cottagers’ first team.

After making his debut in an August 2016 League Cup tie at Leyton Orient, Sessegnon scored seven goals that season as Fulham sealed a spot in the Championship play-offs.

Last July he helped his country to Under-17 European Championship glory, and the England prodigy has kicked on with his club in 2017/18, netting 14 goals in 38 outings.

I made my mind up to stay, months before I signed that contract. I knew I'd play more games here than elsewhere, which is important at my age in order to keep developing

Sessegnon's stunning form sent transfer speculation into overdrive: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with big-money moves for the teenager.

Fulham were able to fend off several advances for their prized asset last summer and successfully tied Sessegnon down to a three-year contract.

But the youngster insists he had no intention of leaving Craven Cottage ahead of the new campaign, as he felt Fulham was the best place to continue his progression.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, he says: “I made my mind up to stay, months before I signed that contract. I knew I’d play more games here than elsewhere, which is important at my age in order to keep developing.”

Sessegnon is equally adept operating as either a left-back or left-winger, and bagged January braces against Burton Albion and Barnsley while playing further up the pitch.

The teenager has revealed that he relishes the chance to play in an advanced role, and paid close attention to fellow attacking full-back Luke Shaw while he was growing up.

I've always been an attacking left-back so I really admired Luke Shaw. He's got a lot of attacking qualities and creates chances, which is something I like to do

“I’ve enjoyed playing as a winger because I can impact the game more in terms of goals and assists,” explains the starlet. “But it’s good to be versatile. I’m happy in either position.

“I’ve always been an attacking left-back so I really admired Luke Shaw when he was at Southampton. He’s got a lot of attacking qualities and creates chances, which is something I like to do myself. His ability to get up and down the pitch is incredible.”

