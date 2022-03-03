SPITCH: How to manage your fantasy football team like a boss

Football is a fickle game. The finest of margins can decide whether a manager is lauded a tactical genius or hounded out of a club in disgrace. Having a clear game plan can make all the difference between success and failure; knowing how to play like a pro is crucial in management... and that's just as true when it comes to SPITCH.

SPITCH is a new fantasy football game which sorts the managerial maestros from the coaching catastrophes – a game which sees players test their managerial mettle against one another to win prizes every week. And while luck always plays a part in the beautiful game, knowing how to make the most of your budget, your formation and your squad is the real key to victory.

Your task? To create an entirely new lineup each matchday, specifically tailored for the fixtures ahead. Choosing which league to play with after you download and register in the app is the easy part – be it the Premier League, Champions League, Championship, Bundesliga or whatever else takes your fancy – but selecting your team and formation is where the real skill lies.

It's important to get this right, as every real-life action – be it tackles, passes, goals, etc. – from the real-life matchday is recorded in the SPITCH app in real time, with your squad collecting corresponding points. The players with the most points then go through to a winning zone where prizes are up for grabs.

The following match day, it’s back to the drawing board. No deductions for making multiple transfers and no players streaking ahead making the game a one-horse race like in other fantasy football games. But how should you go about picking a winning team? Here are a few helpful tips...

How to succeed at SPITCH...

The first step, is to understand which type of "pitch" you're playing on in the game. SPITCH has different types of pitches: Regular league formats win which you can battle it out with friends or others from around the world; Double Up pitches, where you compete to reach a bigger winning zone to double up your entry fee; and Tournaments, reserved for the biggest winners of each matchday.

It's on the latter where you can win the biggest prizes, so it's worth being a little more risky with your selections there. In the other types, you'll want to pick reliable performers across the board in a bid to earn your place in the tournaments.

The next step is to know the leagues – and, of course, the players – your team depends on for points. For instance, if Liverpool are playing Norwich at home, it doesn't take a genius to know Mo Salah is a good pick.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul probably isn't a wise move – but you could gamble in the hope the Dutchman has a lot of saves to make. A busy player at either end of the pitch is a good bet. SPITCH doesn't champion wallflowers; it pays to be in the game.

(Image credit: SPITCH)

Knowing which players are out injured, slowly recovering, out of form or fit and firing is just as crucial. Let's face it, not even Harry Kane can score with a broken ankle – so make sure he's in good nick before you pick him. The same goes for teams as a whole – if Manchester United are in top form and Chelsea are struggling, back Red Devils stars to keep on shining and lose your Blues.

Of course, managing your budget is key to any fantasy football game. You can't field the entire Manchester City or Bayern Munich team every week. If there are two players in similar form, go for the cheaper option and use the savings to bring in a guaranteed points-machine like Robert Lewandowski.

(Image credit: SPITCH)

Next up is your formation, and every manager has their own philosophies. The important thing is making the most of the players you have available. Set up in a 4-5-1 formation and pack your team with midfield schemers, great for collecting passing, running and assisting points. Or go 4-3-3 and unleash a strike force to rival PSG's – perfect for teams with lots of good strikers. More of a Jose Mourinho kind of manager? That's cool – choose five defenders and gobble up those tackling, blocking and super pass points instead. It's all about choosing a system and picking a squad to match it.

Last, but by no means least, you'll want to get your captain pick right. You captain earns extra points, so you may want to bank on a reliable points-scorer in your Double-Up pitch before taking a greater risk in the tournaments.

Now you have the insider scoop on how to succeed, it's time to get that tracksuit on, download and register, before taking your seat in the dugout. Good luck out there... Not that you'll need it!