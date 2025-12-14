Pre-Match Poser no.5: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's Sunday, which means another quiz question fit for masterminds: you're going to hate us for this one…

What connects Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle, Grimsby Town, Darlington, Colchester United, Norwich City, Newcastle United and England?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, December 15, in the comments.

If your success in The Pre-Match Poser was a fantastic start to the day, we have more for those whose stamina for trivia persists,with a brilliant collection of challenges covering the biggest financial deals, the greatest player in history, and the cult heroes who make the Premier League what it is, thanks to Kwizly.

We begin by looking at the financial firepower of the last half-decade. Can you name the biggest signings of the 2020s so far? This requires tracking the market's inflation and its major players. Then, we look at the undisputed GOAT: how well do you know the records, the clubs, and the controversies of the man himself? Try to get 100 per cent on our big Lionel Messi quiz.

After that, see if you can recall these 40 Premier League cult heroes? This is a tough visual test. For a final, wonderfully nostalgic challenge, look back at the biggest international spectacles: can you name these tournament mascots? From the bizarre to the beautiful, this quiz has it all.

Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 31, with clues on set pieces, the Rossoneri and British transfer records? It's the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues. If you are serious about your trivia, do not forget to sign up to the newsletter to receive all the latest quizzes delivered straight to your device.