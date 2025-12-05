Friday Football Quiz, episode 92: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday: you've done enough this week.

We're on week 92 of the Friday Football Quiz: that's 644 days of the world's meanest football quiz, 1.76 years, or if you prefer, a couple of weeks longer than Nuno managed at Nottingham Forest. We'd like to think we've been just as stubborn to beat.

If you don't know the drill by now, then you never will: 20 questions await on the subject of just about anything and everything that's happened in a brief history of the beautiful game. Now let's get cracking!

Your quiz performance has been duly noted: now, it is time to shift our focus to the truly committed. If your hunger for trivia persists, we have a batch of gloriously specific and high-calibre challenges waiting, once again, thanks to Kwizly.

We begin by returning to the domestic numbers, honouring the stalwarts who hit a rare and specific career sweet spot. See if you can recall every player to have made between 200 and 250 Premier League appearances? Then, journey to the Camp Nou for a dazzling look at modern Catalan giants and name Barcelona's top scorers since 2000 to see if you can remember who else managed to score consistently alongside the biggest names.

From team records, we turn to individual majesty. Zinedine Zidane is one of the game's ultimate icons, a man defined by elegance, huge goals, and a headbutt. How well do you know the details of Zizou's career? Try to get 100 per cent in our Zinedine Zidane quiz. And for a test of comprehensive club history, try to name every club Manchester United have faced in a major final. That covers decades of European and domestic glory.

Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 29, with clues on poachers, predators and the Portuguese? It's the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues across a variety of subjects.