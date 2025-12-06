FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 30: France 98, Galacticos and the next Messi
Saturday morning's crossword time here at FFT HQ
Welcome back for another football crossword.
Now in its 30th edition, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword combines the traditional structure of your regular newspaper puzzle supplement with clues to test your ball knowledge, as we provide cryptic clues arranged in an orderly fashion.
Strap in as we bring you a devilishly difficult set of teasers wrapped up in a grid for you to solve with no time limit: this is your Saturday morning sorted ahead of the Premier League action this afternoon.
