Pre-Match Poser no.4: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Let's give you a devilishly difficult football quiz question for Sunday, shall we?

Manchester City and United shared the same one, until City got a new one. Chelsea never had one but Liverpool have – and both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had one up until the 21st Century. Now, Everton are the last club in the Premier League not to have abandoned… what?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, December 8, in the comments.

We hope The Pre-Match Poser wasn't too brutal. We now dive into the glorious, unforgettable history of the beautiful game, covering World Cup glory, managerial constants, and the unique, often controversial, observations of rock and roll royalty. A magnificent challenge awaits, once again, courtesy of Kwizly.

We begin with a trip down memory lane to the last World Cup of the Golden Goal era. How well do you remember the hosts, the goals, and the superstars? Try to get 100 per cent on our 2002 World Cup quiz. Then, sticking with international finals, focus on the select few who have contested the ultimate European match: can you name every English player to start a Euros final?

Next, we shift focus to two men who commanded absolute loyalty and controversy in equal measure. See if you can recall David Moyes' most-played players across his long, dedicated career. For a more unique challenge, test your knowledge of football's colourful culture: who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?

Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 30, with clues on France 98, Galacticos and the next Messi? It’s the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues. Don't let your football brain power go to waste: subscribe to the newsletter now and guarantee a new quiz lands in your inbox every single morning.