Stoke's Moussa Niakate signs, makes debut, grabs assist, gets sent off – all in four hours

Niakate joined the Potters following a successful trial but was sent off 39 minutes into his debut after completing a switch from Paris FC earlier in the day.

It all started so well for the 21-year-old French left-back, who surged up the wing and crossed for Tyrese Campbell to convert Stoke's equaliser against Norwich.

However, he was sent off just 14 minutes later for lashing out after going down injured in the 3-1 loss at St George's Park.

The defeat leaves Stoke's U23s 11th in the 12-team Premier League 2 table, four points above West Brom (sound familiar?).

All in an evening's work...

