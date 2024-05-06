The best French defenders ever
FFT counts down France's finest defensive talents of all time
Ranking the best French defenders ever was no mean feat, but we reckon we've cracked it!
From no-nonsense centre-halves to some of the silkiest full-backs in the game, these players from throughout history have all excelled for club and country.
Click the arrow above to begin the countdown...
32. Mikael Silvestre
A four-time Premier League winner with Manchester United – with whom he also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League – Mikael Silvestre earned 40 caps for France.
Part of the squad that finished as 2006 World Cup runners-up, the centre-back had previously lifted two Confederations Cups with Les Bleus.
31. Jean-Francois Domergue
Left-back Jean-Francois Domergue only played nine times for France – but he certainly made an impact during his short international career, scoring twice in arguably the greatest European Championship match of all time: Les Bleus' dramatic 1984 semi-final comeback against Portugal.
Domergue – who turned out for hometown club Bordeaux and Toulouse, among others – went on to collect a winner's medal as the French saw off Spain in the final.
30. Yvon Le Roux
A member of France's Euro 1984-winning squad, Yvon Le Roux earned 28 caps overall, also appearing at the 1986 World Cup – where Les Bleus made the semi-finals.
At club level, having started out with Brest, the centre-back went on to lift the Coupe de France with Monaco and Marseille – and win the Ligue 1 title with the latter.
29. Robert Herbin
Unmissable with his magnificent afro, Robert Herbin spent his whole career with Saint-Etienne, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France.
Capped 23 times by his country, the versatile defender later managed the club he had served so well, guiding them to another four titles and three cup victories – as well as the 1976 European Cup final, which they narrowly lost to Bayern Munich.
28. Samuel Umtiti
Scorer of the only goal in France's 2018 World Cup semi-final victory over Belgium, Samuel Umtiti went on to help Les Bleus lift the trophy.
A well-rounded left-footed central defender, Umtiti has got his hands on silverware with multiple clubs – most notably Barcelona, where he won two LaLiga titles and three Copas del Rey.
27. Lucas Hernandez
The eldest of the two Hernandez brothers, Lucas won the World Cup just a matter of months after making senior debut for France – not a bad way to announce yourself on the international scene!
A Europa League winner with Atletico Madrid and a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, the highly adaptable Hernandez also helped Les Bleus to victory in the 2020/21 Nations League.
26. Gerard Janvion
Another French defensive great with an enviable afro (and moustache), Gerard Janvion represented Les Bleus at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, winning 40 caps altogether.
At club level, he spent the majority of his career with Saint-Etienne, helping them to five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France victories between 1974 and 1981.
25. Jocelyn Angloma
Born in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, Jocelyn Angloma went on to represent both national teams, winning 37 caps for Les Bleus between 1990 and 1996.
A league and Champions League winner with Marseille, the right-back almost repeated the feat at Valencia – where he won two LaLiga titles but was a losing Champions League finalist on two occasions.
24. Basile Boli
Ivorian-born Basile Boli earned 45 caps for France, featuring at Euro 92 (where he infamously headbutted England's Stuart Pearce – but somehow escaped punishment).
Clearly an uncompromising defender, Boli won league titles with Marseille and Rangers, as well as the 1992/93 Champions League with the former.
23. Gael Clichy
Among the Premier League's best left-backs of the 00s and 2010s, Gael Clichy won the title with both Arsenal – as part of their legendary 'Invincibles' in 2003/04 – and Manchester City.
Included in the 2007/08 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Clichy – who earned 20 caps for France – later added another title with Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey.
22. Christian Lopez
A serial Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France winner at Saint-Etienne – who he also helped to the final of the 1975/76 European Cup – Christian Lopez earned 39 caps for Les Bleus between 1975 and 1982.
Included in the nation's 1978 and 1982 World Cup squads, Lopez also had spells with Toulouse and Montpellier, making well over 400 appearances in the French top flight overall.
21. Bruno Rodzik
A three-time champion of France with Reims – with whom he was also a European Cup runner-up in 1959 – Bruno Rodzik was capped 21 times by his country, appearing at the inaugural European Championship in 1960, hosted by France.
Usually deployed as a full-back, Rodzik spent seven years at Reims before a four-year stint with Nice.
20. Theo Hernandez
Younger brother of Lucas Hernandez, Theo established himself as one of the best left-backs in world football during his time at AC Milan.
Renowned for his pace and goal threat, he hadn't been capped by France at the time of their 2018 World Cup triumph, but he was involved as they came agonisingly close to retaining their crown in 2022.
19. Laurent Koscielny
Among Arsenal's greatest signings of the Premier League era, Laurent Koscielny made 353 appearances for the Gunners during the best part of a decade in North London.
A three-time FA Cup winner with Arsene Wenger's side – who briefly captained – the centre-back could have played for Poland or France but opted to represent the latter, going on to earn 51 caps and help them to the final of Euro 2016.
18. Benjamin Pavard
Another top full-back, Benjamin Pavard etched his name into the history of the French national team by scoring one of the great World Cup goals en route to victory in 2018: an absolutely stunning volley against Argentina in the last 16.
A regular for Les Bleus since shortly before that tournament, Pavard has also won league titles with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and tasted Champions League glory with the former.
17. Willy Sagnol
Willy Sagnol won trophy after trophy with Bayern Munich during the 00s – most notably the Champions League in 2000/01 – marking himself out as one of the game's top right-backs of the era.
Capped 58 times by France, the man who later coached Georgia to their first ever major tournament – Euro 2024 – got his hands on two Confederations Cups and started the 2006 World Cup final defeat to Italy.
16. Maxime Bossis
Voted French Player of the Year in 1979 and 1981, Maxime Bossis' presence in the heart of defence was vital to France's Euro 1984 victory.
Also a member of the sides who finished third and fourth at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups respectively, Bossis – who was capped 76 times overall – enjoyed great success with Nantes, winning three Ligue 1 titles and a Coupe de France.
15. William Gallas
William Gallas belongs to a select group of players to have turned out for Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal – and he did especially well with the Blues, starring in their first two Premier League title-winning teams.
Included in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2002/03 and 2005/06 seasons, Gallas won the 2003 Confederations Cup with France and helped them to the final of the 2006 World Cup, chalking up 84 caps in total.
14. Patrick Battiston
Unfortunately best-known as the poor guy on the receiving end of Toni Schumacher's absolute assault in the 1982 World Cup semi-final, Patrick Battiston was actually one of the best defenders of his day.
A Ligue 1 champion with Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux and Monaco, he played an important part in France's Euro 1984 triumph as hosts – as well as helping them to the semi-finals of the two World Cups either side.
13. Bacary Sagna
Named in the PFA Team of the Year twice during his time at Arsenal – where he lifted the FA Cup in 2013/14 – Bacary Sagna's successful Premier League career saw him become one of the world's best right-backs.
A 65-time France international, the ex-Auxerre man joined Manchester City in the 2014 and added the League Cup to his honours list two years later.
12. Frank Leboeuf
A mainstay of France's 1998 World Cup-winning side and a member of Les Bleus' triumphant Euro 2000 squad, Frank Leboeuf was a top centre-back who represented his country on 50 occasions.
Having turned out for Laval and Strasbourg in his homeland, he won the bulk of his club silverware at Chelsea – where he lifted two FA Cups, the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup.
11. Roger Marche
One of the finest left-backs of the mid-20th century, Roger Marche starred in two title victories at Reims, where he also got his hands on the Coupe de France.
At international level, Marche – who also turned out for RC Paris – earned 63 caps, playing a key role in France's third-placed finish at the 1958 World Cup – which would remain their best performance until lifting the trophy 40 years later.
10. Bixente Lizarazu
Ever-reliable left-back in France's triumphant 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 teams, Bixente Lizarazu featured 97 times for Les Bleus during a 12-year international career.
A legend at Bordeaux and Bayern Munich, he reached the UEFA Cup final with the former – before winning six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with the latter, among other honours.
9. Manuel Amoros
A European champion at club and international level, Manuel Amoros was one of the top right-backs of his day, racking up 82 caps for France between 1982 and 1992 and picking up Best Young Player at the 1982 World Cup.
Part of Les Bleus' Euro 1984-winning team, the 1986 French Player of the Year won multiple major trophies with Monaco and Marseille – the pinnacle being 1992/93 Champions League glory with the latter.
8. Eric Abidal
A serial trophy winner with Lyon and Barcelona, Eric Abidal was part of the Pep Guardiola Barca team which might go down as the greatest of all time – collecting his first of two Champions League winners medals in 2008/09, as part of an historic treble.
At international level, the left-back earned 67 caps for France – helping Les Bleus to the 2006 World Cup final, and also featuring at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.
7. Raphael Varane
Among the finest centre-backs in world football during the 2010s and into the early 2020s, Raphael Varane has won the biggest honours in club and international football.
A 2018 world champion with his country, Varane also picked up four Champions League winner's medals during his time at Real Madrid – who he left for another giant of the game, Manchester United, in 2021.
6. Patrice Evra
Sir Alex Ferguson rated Patrice Evra among the very best full-backs in the world during his Manchester United days – and he wasn't wrong.
The former Monaco man – who won 81 France caps – played an integral role in numerous major trophy wins at Old Trafford, which he left in 2014 with five Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph to his name, among other honours.
5. Laurent Blanc
Another rock at the back as France tasted 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 glory, Laurent Blanc was among the most dominant centre-halves of his generation.
A natural leader, Blanc – who also won the 1988 European Under-21 Championship with Les Bleus – racked up 97 caps and claimed club silverware with Manchester United, Barcelona, Auxerre and Montpellier.
4. Robert Jonquet
Among the very best defenders in the world during the 1950s, Robert Jonquet was a standout member of the legendary Reims team who won five Ligue 1 titles and reached the European Cup final on two occasions – all between 1949 and 1959.
A 58-time French international, Jonquet featured at the 1954 and 1958 World Cups, helping Les Bleus to third place at the latter tournament.
3. Marius Tresor
A quite remarkable defender, Marius Tresor won 65 caps for France and was one of the national team's leading lights of the 70s, starring at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.
Named in Pele's 2004 'FIFA 100' list of the 125 greatest living footballers, Tresor lifted major trophies with Marseille and Bordeaux – helping the latter to 1983/84 Ligue glory, the first league title of his career in his final season before retirement.
2. Marcel Desailly
Up there with the very best defenders of all time from any nation, Marcel Desailly won trophy after trophy for club and country.
A European champion with Marseille and AC Milan, the versatile Desailly – who was adept at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder – was instrumental to France's two major triumphs in three years around the turn of the century.
He finished his career in Europe by captaining Chelsea – where he added the FA Cup to his haul of silverware.
1. Lilian Thuram
Up there with the finest players of his generation and undoubtedly one of the best defenders of all time, Lilian Thuram is nothing short of legendary.
Capped a whopping 142 times by his country – for whom he scored twice, both in the 1998 World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia – the incredibly versatile centre-back won major club silverware with Parma and Juventus, including the UEFA Cup and Serie A title.
