Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in talks to buy ANOTHER Welsh team

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have made contact with cricket side Welsh Fire about the possibility of buying a stake in the club.

The Cardiff-based Hundred franchise is currently majority owned by Glamorgan County Cricket Club, with the England and Wales Cricket Board aiming to raise half a billion pounds in new investment money by selling off their 49% stakes in the eight participating sides.

Hollywood actors McElhenney and Reynolds are confirmed to have thrown their hats into the ring for the Fire's stake having enjoyed great success taking Wrexham back up from a lengthy spell in the National League to earning promotion to League One.

Welsh Fire chief exec Dan Cherry told ESPNcricinfo: "It is a feasible option. Contact's been made. There's not been anything substantial come back yet, but we're in the process and I know that they'll certainly be included in any process that we've got going forward.

"All bids and offers that are going to come in are going to be interesting to us, and we're going to have to evaluate what the best bid is for us. There's obvious interest in what Ryan Reynolds and the guys have done at Wrexham, which has been fantastic for football in north Wales.

"That doesn't necessarily mean to say that it'll be the right option for us, but if they're interested in talking to us, obviously it's an exciting proposition."

Wrexham have enjoyed two promotions under their Hollywood owners (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia writer/actor/creator McElhenney and Deadpool star Reynolds struck their deal to take over Wrexham in November 2020, with the club achieving two promotions under their stewardship.

Wrexham currently sit top of League One on goal difference after suffering their first loss of the season to Birmingham City on Monday evening. They will take on fellow newly-promoted side Crawley Town on Saturday.

We look forward to documentary footage showing McElhenney and Reynolds' reaction to being told how difficult it is to get from Wrexham to Cardiff.

