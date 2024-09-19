Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in talks to buy ANOTHER Welsh team

Hollywood owners of Wrexham Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are now weighing up new a venture in Cardiff

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney agreed their deal to buy Wrexham in 2020 (Image credit: Bradley Collyer)

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have made contact with cricket side Welsh Fire about the possibility of buying a stake in the club.

The Cardiff-based Hundred franchise is currently majority owned by Glamorgan County Cricket Club, with the England and Wales Cricket Board aiming to raise half a billion pounds in new investment money by selling off their 49% stakes in the eight participating sides.

