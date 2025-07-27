England vs Spain live streams: How to watch Women's Euro 2025 final online and on TV

Watch England vs Spain today as the two heavyweights meet in the Women's Euro 2025 final, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

England vs Spain key info ► Date: Sunday, July 27 ► Kick-off time: 18:00 CET (local) / 17:00 BST (UK) / 12:00 ET (US) ► Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel ► Free stream: BBC, ITV (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

England are the holders of the European Championship but will come up against Spain in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

The Lionesses have had a stuttering campaign so far, losing their opening game to France and requiring comebacks and extra time to squeeze past Sweden and Italy in the knockout rounds.

Spain dominated their group and eased past Switzerland but required extra time themselves to beat Germany in the semi-final and set up this meeting with England.

Read on for all the broadcast information for England vs Spain, so you can watch the Euro 2025 final online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch England vs Spain in the UK

England vs Spain in the Euro 2025 final will be televised by both UK free-to-air broadcasters of the tournament, BBC and ITV.

The game will be going out on BBC One and ITV 1 on television, as well as the BBC iPlayer and ITVX streaming platforms.

Coverage starts at 15:40pm and 15:30pm BST on the BBC and ITV respectively for build-up ahead of the 5pm kick-off on Sunday, July 27.

Both are free services for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch England vs Spain from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the Euro 2025 final. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher Exclusive offer: Just in time for Euro 2025, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal, FourFourTwo readers will save over 70% on a two-year plan, you'll also get an extra four months added on for free, and as if that wasn't enough, you'll receive up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

England vs Spain: Probable line-ups

England vs Spain preview

Chloe Kelly has been England's star from the bench (Image credit: Getty Images)

This feels all very familiar to last year, doesn't it? England limping towards a major final via comebacks and clutch moments, only to face a superstar-studded Spain side as their final hurdle.

While the Lionesses sauntered towards a first-ever major honour on home soil three years ago, they've had to battle to get to a successive final. After an opening defeat to France, Sarina Wiegman has had to change things from the bench in two knockout games, as England have played two hours in both the quarters and semi-finals.

Spain, meanwhile, have played phenomenal football and have only really been tested against a resilient German side who were battered in every stat but the scoreline, until two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati found the breakthrough in extra-time. La Roja are prepared for what could be another long 120 minutes once more this weekend.

Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final but England were the last team to beat Spain. The world champions are the overwhelming favourites – and yet perhaps only the holders have enough stardust in their ranks to shock this golden generation. It's too close to call before kick-off…