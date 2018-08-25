Unconvincing Liverpool hold on against Brighton - Mo Salah scores again

Second-gear Liverpool maintain 100% record

Liverpool never really hit top-gear in beating Brighton 1-0 at Anfield. In fact, this performance was noticeably without the usual power expected of Jurgen Klopp's side. Mohamed Salah gave the hosts a first-half lead, finishing smartly past Mat Ryan, but Liverpool were never really comfortable and neither did they ever looking like scoring a second.

One positive for Klopp: an excellent Alisson save at the death protected the points and, presumably, that's exactly what the club had in mind when they met Roma's asking price for the goalkeeper.

Shaky Arsenal do just enough

This was not pretty from Arsenal. They got the win, their first of the season, but they had to come from behind to beat pointless West Ham - Nacho Monreal, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck delivering Unai Emery with his first victory in English football.

The concern will be the defence, though. Felipe Anderson was highly impactful and Marko Arnautovic (scorer of West Ham's goal) was also prominent before limping off with injury; Arsenal won the game, but the amount of chances they conceded - and the number their opponent spurned - will be the enduring memory from The Emirates.

Punchy Wolves hold Manchester City

The lunchtime kick-off at Molineux wasn't quite a classic, but it was an excellent, often absorbing game - finishing 1-1 and representing Manchester City's first dropped points of the season.

Unfortunately, Wolves' impressive performance likely won't be the headline, as central defender Willy Boly's goal was allowed to stand, despite him having clearly handled in the process and also being in an offside position when the final, illegal touch was applied. It wasn't an ill-deserved point, Aymeric Laporte would equalise with a thumping header minutes later, but expect the VAR squabble to recommence after this one.

Richarlison gives... now takes away

And it was all going so well...

Richarlison had begun the season with three goals in his first two games, quietening the talk surrounding his £40m transfer-fee. That good news streak ended today though, with the Brazilian seeing red for an apparent headbutt on Adam Smith in the first-half against Bournemouth.

For a long time, it didn't look like it would cost Everton: goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane had them two in front, only for Marco Silva's side to collapse on the road - Josh King scored from the spot and, ten minutes from time, Nathan Ake scrambled an equaliser.

St Mary's sees goals from unlikely sources

One of the issues which pushed Southampton so close to relegation last season was their lack of goals, finishing with the sixth-worst goal tally in the Premier League. They took the lead this afternoon though, with full-back Ryan Bertrand lashing in from the edge of the box with a thunderous strike. A very sweet connection and definitely one to catch on Match Of The Day later.

That advantage didn't last long. WIthin minutes Demarai Gray had equalised, levelling up with an equally ferocious finish and after good work from Kelechi Iheanacho. It got worse for Mark Hughes' side, too, with Pierre Hojbjerg picking up a yellow card in each half and seeing red - and, ultimately, Leicester would take full advantage, with Harry Maguire scoring in stoppage-time to secure the Foxes their second win in a row.

Tumbleweed in Huddersfield

There were never going to be goals here, were there? Even when Huddersfield had Jonathan Hogg sent-off, Cardiff never looked like troubling the scorers today. Heading into this game, these sides had - combined - managed just one goal from four games and, on this evidence, both have a very long slog ahead of them.

Goalless, dramaless, and a game nobody will ever remember; how these sides hope to stay up is a mystery.

Results in full

Wolves 1 - 1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3 - 1 West Ham

Bournemouth 2 - 2 Everton

Huddersfield 0 - 0 Cardiff

Southampton 1 - 2 Leicester

Liverpool 1 - 0 Brighton