Watch: A swarm of bees halts an Ecuadorian second division match

As the swarm came in, being a real nuisance, all 22 players plus the match officials hit the deck to avoid getting stung.

The weekend match at the Estadio Reales Tamarindos was delayed for more than five minutes, poised at 1-1, as the bees spread across the pitch.

According to quotes cited by the Daily Mail, the referee announced: "We're being informed it's because of a bee attack. I should be taking cover as well. Yes, there's a bee attack and we're all protecting ourselves as best we can."

Once the match eventually continued, after it was concluded that nobody was seriously hurt, the contest finished 3-2 to the hosts Portoviejo.

