Tomas Rosicky provides a fantastic assist for his five-year-old son
Rosicky carried a very special team-mate of his to the goalline...
The 37-year-old midfielder has called time on his career and, as a farewell, had a testimonial match at the weekend to celebrate his decorated 20-year career.
The testimonial was an all-star game, filled with ex- Arsenal players, between a Czech XI and a World XI which ended thanks to a stunning decider.
With the clock winding down, Rosicky's five-year-old son, Dylan, grabbed the winner.
Even though he probably didn't need any assistance to carve through the World XI defence, Rosicky showed he's a great dad by assisting his son to provide the glorious finish.
A fine moment, but some woeful defending all round...
