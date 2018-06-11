Tomas Rosicky provides a fantastic assist for his five-year-old son

The 37-year-old midfielder has called time on his career and, as a farewell, had a testimonial match at the weekend to celebrate his decorated 20-year career.

The testimonial was an all-star game, filled with ex- Arsenal players, between a Czech XI and a World XI which ended thanks to a stunning decider.

With the clock winding down, Rosicky's five-year-old son, Dylan, grabbed the winner.

Even though he probably didn't need any assistance to carve through the World XI defence, Rosicky showed he's a great dad by assisting his son to provide the glorious finish.

A fine moment, but some woeful defending all round...

