Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo furiously claims foul after humorous mishit

Monday night was not a good one for Portugal. They were humbled 3-0 at home by a very limited Dutch team that, damningly, England had exposed just three days earlier.

And Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have such a terrific evening either. Here he is doing his very finest Danny Welbeck impression, but coming up empty-handed.

The best bit, though: his absolute, incandescent fury at not being awarded the foul.

In fairness to Ronaldo, it's less a dive and more an embarrassing air-kick (and he possibly felt a slight touch to his heel from Nathan Ake), so we're going to assume it was his pride talking when he got up to confront the referee.

Still funny though...

