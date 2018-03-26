Watch: Leonesa's manager enters the field to break up opposition counter-attack

There's a scene in Friday Night Lights where a coach enters the field and actually tackles one of the players. Now, this isn't quite that, but it's not far off.

Here's Cultural Leonesa coach Ruben de la Barrera breaking up an Albacete counter-attack during a Segunda Division game in Spain over the weekend. He's given a slightly tenuous explanation in response, saying that "it was an instinctive act. I believed that the ball was out. I talked to the referee and hopefully he will reflect what he interpreted in the same way."

Nevertheless, the Leonesa coach was sent from the dugout (obviously) and, based on past precedent, now faces up to a 10-game touchline ban.

The game finished goalless which, away from home, was not a bad result at all for De la Barrera and his players. It wasn't enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, though, so they remain in 19th place and three points from safety.

While we're in this strange little sub-genre, it's worth remembering the time Diego Simeone stopped a counter-attack in much the same way – only this time by throwing an extra ball onto the pitch. Fair enough - if you're going to break the rules, do it with some panache.

