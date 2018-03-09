Watch: Danny Welbeck tries his best to claim a foul after wonderfully wayward shot

We all know how this feels: the defence backs off, a shooting chance opens up and you imagine yourself bursting the net from 25 yards. YES!

Even professional footballers do the same thing - just look at Danny Welbeck.

If the botched shot alone doesn't do it for you, just check out the ludicrous dive and pleading look to the referee which follows.

Actually, the more times you watch this, the more confusing it becomes: how exactly does Welbeck do this?

