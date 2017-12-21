Watch: PSG's Edinson Cavani scores a powerful backheel against Caen

Cavani edged closer to become PSG's record all-time top goalscorer after scoring an excellent opener for PSG in their 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday night.

Mbappe, playing on his 19th birthday, skipped around two players before he surged down the right flank and drilled a low ball into the path of Cavani, who turned it home using the force of his heel.

Mazy Mbappé runClassy Cavani finishHis 19th goal in 18 league games...and easily the best yet! December 20, 2017

Cavani's 155th goal for Les Parisiens means he is now just one behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the club's all-time goal standings.

Mbappe and Yuri Berchiche scored PSG's other two goals, with Ivan Santini grabbed a consolation from the penalty spot. So, all in all, Cavani and Co. breezed to a comfortable victory as they sit nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

