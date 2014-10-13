Watford losing patience with Jokanovic

Watford chairman Vittorio Pozzo has reportedly lost confidence in the the Serbian tactician, and looks set to bring his tenure to an end following a disappointing six days in charge.

Despite being appointed in a blaze of optimism, Jokanovic has been unable to convert his promises into points, with the club still lying third in the table - well below the level demanded by Pozzo.

"You have to feel some sympathy for the man, given we're yet to lose since he took over," Hornets fan Billy Russell told FourFourTwo. "But on the other hand, we haven't scored a goal with him in charge, so you can see why the chairman wants to make a change.

"In an ideal world, Jokanovic would have had more time to turn things around, but there's no place for sentiment in modern football. This game is about results, and a win percentage of zero speaks for itself, I'm afraid."

Pozzo privately accused Jokanovic of coming in to take training just two days a week, two days after he was appointed. He also believes that the former Chelsea midfielder has yet to impose his vision on the squad, which looks much the same as the one former boss Billy McKinlay inherited from Giuseppe Sannino's replacement, Oscar Garcia.

Watford are said to be busy behind the scenes identifying potential replacements, with Pozzo having drawn up a 15-strong shortlist of managers he wants to interview, hire, and dismiss before the next international break.

