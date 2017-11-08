What on earth was Al Arabi's goalkeeper doing here?

Al Arabi were leading 2-0 in their Qatari Stars League Cup match until the 53rd minute... when it all went a bit wrong.

By the 55th minute it was 2-2 after a quickfire brace from Khalil Sharif – and his second goal came in ridiculous circumstances.

After Cristian Nazarith's free-kick was drilled into the wall and out to the edge of the box, goalkeeper Muhannad Naim made the bonkers decision to rush out and try to clear the danger.

But Nazarith got to the ball way before Naim could – unsurprisingly – and crossed in for Maknashahi to eventually apply a simple finish.

There was still plenty of time for things to get worse for the hosts: Al Ahli went on to win 3-2 through a Nazarith penalty in the 87th minute.

